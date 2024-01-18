TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A meteorologist said on Thursday (Jan. 18) that there is an over 75% chance of snow on Taipei's Yangmingshan next week.

As a cold wave is forecast to arrive in the north on Sunday (Jan. 21), Lin Te-en (林得恩), head of the research team at National Taiwan University's Center for Weather and Climate Disaster Research, predicted cold temperatures and moisture will create ideal conditions for snowfall on Yangmingshan from Monday to Wednesday (Jan. 22-24).

On his Facebook page "Teacher Lin's Weather Station," Lin said on Monday night, temperatures at higher elevations in northern Taiwan will drop to 0 C. He forecasted relative humidity in areas north of Taichung and Hualien will reach 80%, and precipitation in those areas could reach 20 to 30 mm.

Lin forecasted from Monday night to Wednesday morning, the probability of snowfall on Yangmingshan is over 75%. Lin said that the probability of snow in higher mountains such as Taipingshan, Hehuanshan, and Yushan is even greater.