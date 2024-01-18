Only 3% of Taiwanese consider themselves Chinese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Pew Research Center poll released on Tuesday (Jan. 16) showed that over two-thirds of people in Taiwan consider themselves Taiwanese, while only a small percentage see themselves as Chinese.

The survey was conducted from June 2 to Sept. 17 last year on how Taiwanese view their identity and attitudes toward China. It found that 67% of adults see themselves as primarily Taiwanese, 28% as both Taiwanese and Chinese, and only 3% as primarily Chinese.

Compared with the last time the center posed the question in 2019, the percentage of those who see themselves as Taiwanese rose by 1%, those who think of themselves as Chinese dropped by 1%, and those who consider themselves both remained unchanged.

The percentage of those listing themselves as Taiwanese was even higher for those under age 35 at 83%. In addition, women were more likely to identify as Taiwanese at 72% compared to men at 63%.

There also appeared to be a correlation between identity and political affiliation. People who see themselves as primarily Taiwanese are more likely to be affiliated with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), while Kuomintang (KMT) supporters are more likely to think of themselves as primarily Chinese or both Chinese and Taiwanese.

When it comes to emotional attachment to China, 40% say they have an "emotional connection" to China. Of that group, 30% said they are somewhat emotionally attached to China, while 11% are very emotionally attached.

This emotional attachment is more likely among older adults, with 46% of respondents over 35 saying they have a connection. Of those under 35, only 26% say they have such an attachment.

The survey found about three-quarters of those who said they have an emotional attachment to China think of themselves as primarily Chinese or both Chinese and Taiwanese. A similar number of those who do not feel this emotional connection see themselves as mainly Taiwanese.

Meanwhile, 66% of Taiwanese perceive China's power and influence to be a major threat, 19% think of it as a minor threat, and 10% do not see it as a threat. Majorities across all age groups consider China a major threat, but the percentage is highest among people aged 18-34 at 72%, while 67% of men and women both see Beijing as a major threat.

Even among Taiwanese who feel an emotional connection to China, 58% think it is a major threat. Meanwhile, 74% of Taiwanese who do not have an emotional attachment to China see it as a major threat.

In terms of party affiliation, 74% of DPP supporters think of China as a threat, 14% see it as a minor threat, and 6% view it as not a threat. Among KMT backers, 59% consider China a major threat, 22% rate it as a minor threat, and 16% do not think it is a threat.