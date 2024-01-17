Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast To 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Smart Manufacturing Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing Market is valued approximately at USD 174.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered virus called corona-virus. COVID-19 is pushing companies to rapidly operate in new ways, and systems resilience is being tested as never before. Government Stringent rules and regulations enables human workforce to stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart manufacturing is computer-integrated manufacturing, high levels of adaptability and rapid design changes, digital information technology, and more flexible technical workforce training. The increasing demand for smart manufacturing products & solution propelled by COVID-19 and the emerging & expanding role of collaborative robots in healthcare and manufacturing sectors is the factor responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: as per Company’s news release in March 2018, ABB Group introduced smart factory for electrical safety and energy efficiency products in Bangalore, India. The smart factory increases efficiency and flexibility of the manufacturing process by continuous monitoring of the production process through visualization of operational data. However, high investments and costs involved in implementing smart manufacturing solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global COVID-19 Impact on Smart Manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

here are some key points relevant to the Smart Manufacturing Market:

Overview and Definition: Smart Manufacturing, also known as Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, represents a paradigm shift in manufacturing processes. It involves the use of digital technologies to create a connected, data-driven, and intelligent manufacturing ecosystem.

Key Technologies: The Smart Manufacturing landscape includes several key technologies: Internet of Things (IoT): Connecting devices and machines to collect and exchange data. Big Data and Analytics: Analyzing large datasets to derive insights and support decision-making. Artificial Intelligence (AI): Implementing machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and automation. Robotics and Automation: Using robotic systems for repetitive tasks and automation of processes. Digital Twin: Creating virtual replicas of physical systems for simulation and analysis.

Interconnectivity and Integration: Smart Manufacturing emphasizes the interconnectivity and integration of various components in the manufacturing environment. This includes connecting machines, sensors, and control systems to create a seamless flow of information.

Real-Time Data and Monitoring: The implementation of IoT enables real-time data collection and monitoring. Manufacturers can gain insights into production processes, machine health, and overall performance in real-time.

Predictive Maintenance: Smart Manufacturing utilizes predictive maintenance algorithms to anticipate equipment failures. By analyzing data from sensors, manufacturers can schedule maintenance activities proactively, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

Supply Chain Integration: Integration extends beyond the factory floor to include supply chain partners. Smart Manufacturing allows for real-time collaboration, visibility, and coordination across the entire supply chain.

Smart Sensors and Actuators: The deployment of smart sensors and actuators in manufacturing equipment enables the collection of detailed information about the production environment. This data is used for monitoring, analysis, and control.

Digital Transformation: Smart Manufacturing represents a digital transformation journey for manufacturers. It involves reimagining traditional manufacturing processes with a focus on digitization, connectivity, and the utilization of data-driven insights.

Customization and Flexibility: Smart Manufacturing supports the customization of products and the flexibility to adapt to changing market demands. Digital technologies enable quick reconfiguration of production lines and processes.



Cybersecurity Measures: With increased connectivity, Smart Manufacturing places a significant emphasis on cybersecurity. Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is crucial to protect sensitive data, intellectual property, and manufacturing processes.

Human-Machine Collaboration: Smart Manufacturing envisions a collaborative environment where humans and machines work together. This includes the use of cobots (collaborative robots) and interfaces that enhance human-machine interaction.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability: The adoption of smart technologies in manufacturing contributes to energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Optimization of processes and resource utilization supports environmentally conscious practices.

Cloud Computing: Cloud computing plays a key role in Smart Manufacturing by providing scalable storage, computing power, and the infrastructure needed for data analytics and collaboration.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with industry regulations and standards is a critical aspect of Smart Manufacturing. Manufacturers need to ensure that their digital systems adhere to applicable guidelines and standards.

Benefits and ROI: Smart Manufacturing aims to deliver several benefits, including improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, enhanced quality control, faster time-to-market, and the ability to respond quickly to market changes.

Challenges: Challenges in adopting Smart Manufacturing include initial investment costs, the complexity of integrating existing systems, the need for skilled personnel, and addressing concerns related to data security and privacy.

Industry 4.0 Roadmap: Many organizations follow a phased approach in adopting Smart Manufacturing, often referred to as an Industry 4.0 roadmap. This involves assessing current capabilities, defining a digital strategy, implementing technologies, and continuously optimizing processes.

Global Market Trends: The global Smart Manufacturing Market is influenced by trends such as the rise of smart factories, increased adoption of Industrial IoT, advancements in AI and analytics, and the growth of digital ecosystems in manufacturing.



It’s crucial to note that the information provided is based on the industry landscape as of January 2022, and the Smart Manufacturing Market may have experienced further developments and changes since that time. For the most current and detailed analysis, it’s recommended to consult the latest industry reports, market research publications, and updates from reputable sources specializing in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Information Technology:

Human-Machine Interface

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence

Plant Asset Management

Manufacturing Execution System

Industrial Communication

Warehouse Management System

By Enabling Technology:

Industrial 3D printing

Collaborative robot

IIOT

AI in manufacturing

Machine condition monitoring

Industrial machine vision

Industrial cybersecurity

Digital twin

Automated guided vehicle

By Industry:

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

