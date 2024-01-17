Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan central bank seeks to reassure markets as currency slides

Central bank cites US central bank moves as affecting New Taiwan Dollar

  276
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 19:57
New Taiwan Dollars. (Canva photo)

New Taiwan Dollars. (Canva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s central bank has issued rare statements reassuring investors following a sharp devaluation of the New Taiwan Dollar since the start of the year.

The central bank posted a statement on Facebook on Wednesday (Jan. 17) and said remarks made by U.S. central bank officials have impacted the world’s currencies, and said the Taiwan dollar had weakened as a result. The New Taiwan Dollar has depreciated by 2.7% against the U.S. Dollar since Jan. 1, per CNA.

The bank said the U.S. announcement would not cut interest rates as expected, causing the U.S. dollar to appreciate sharply, and devaluing Taiwan’s currency. The bank also said that international tensions were affecting the value of Taiwan’s currency.

It said that incidents in the Middle East involving Houthi Rebels bombing of a U.S. container ship had also affected the global economy and increased inflation concerns.

Taiwan has also experienced large capital outflows in recent days. On Wednesday, foreign investors withdrew NT$78.2 billion from Taiwan’s stock market, marking the third largest stock selloff ever in a single day.

The central bank also sought to calm market concerns on Tuesday and said that Japanese, Korean, and Thai currencies have all depreciated more than Taiwan’s against the U.S. dollar this year.
New Taiwan Dollar
Taiwan currency price
Central Bank of the Republic of China
Global markets

RELATED ARTICLES

Analysts expect Taiwan dollar to rebound after months of decline
Analysts expect Taiwan dollar to rebound after months of decline
2023/09/18 13:47
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
Plastic banknote issued for 50th anniversary of Taiwan currency hard to find
2022/06/15 17:20
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
Taiwan dollar new favorite carry trade currency for forex traders
2022/05/07 18:37
New Taiwan dollar acting as proxy for Ukraine-related market risks in Asia
New Taiwan dollar acting as proxy for Ukraine-related market risks in Asia
2022/03/02 13:08
Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
Taipei Forex market back to normal after irregularities: Central Bank
2022/02/22 15:17