Taiwan's 1st domestic sub rumored to be sea-worthy by May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first domestically produced submarine, dubbed the Narwhal, is rumored to be delivered to the Navy by May.

Recent reports suggested that preparations for sea trials may commence following the Lunar New Year. Therefore, the submarine could pass all evaluations and be handed over to the Navy before May 20, according to CNA.

The Navy said on Wednesday (Jan. 17) that the Narwhal submarine will prioritize safety and undergo extensive Harbor Acceptance Testing and Sea Acceptance Testing. The domestic submarine project seeks to enhance national defense capabilities, strengthen indigenous production capabilities, and drive industrial development, the Navy said.

This also demonstrates Taiwan’s determination to achieve defense autonomy and safeguard security in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

Taiwan’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) previously mentioned the goal was to finish sea trials by the end of 2024.

In the future, a fleet of Narwhal subs would be deployed to block the Chinese military from encircling Taiwan and prevent any attempts to sail beyond the First Island Chain, Huang said. If China successfully implements a blockade of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel and Balintang Channel will become important passages for Chinese aircraft carriers and naval fleets to enter the Philippine Sea, he said.

Thus, the military must have an adequate number of submarines and surface vessels to guard the key passages to prevent China from bypassing Taiwan's southeastern or eastern waters, he added.

Taiwan first unveiled the submarine in September.