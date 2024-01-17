Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's 1st domestic sub rumored to be sea-worthy by May

Navy says Narwhal sub will undergo rigorous testing before entering service

  136
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 19:55
Taiwan's new Narwhal submarine.

Taiwan's new Narwhal submarine. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s first domestically produced submarine, dubbed the Narwhal, is rumored to be delivered to the Navy by May.

Recent reports suggested that preparations for sea trials may commence following the Lunar New Year. Therefore, the submarine could pass all evaluations and be handed over to the Navy before May 20, according to CNA.

The Navy said on Wednesday (Jan. 17) that the Narwhal submarine will prioritize safety and undergo extensive Harbor Acceptance Testing and Sea Acceptance Testing. The domestic submarine project seeks to enhance national defense capabilities, strengthen indigenous production capabilities, and drive industrial development, the Navy said.

This also demonstrates Taiwan’s determination to achieve defense autonomy and safeguard security in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

Taiwan’s Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光) previously mentioned the goal was to finish sea trials by the end of 2024.

In the future, a fleet of Narwhal subs would be deployed to block the Chinese military from encircling Taiwan and prevent any attempts to sail beyond the First Island Chain, Huang said. If China successfully implements a blockade of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel and Balintang Channel will become important passages for Chinese aircraft carriers and naval fleets to enter the Philippine Sea, he said.

Thus, the military must have an adequate number of submarines and surface vessels to guard the key passages to prevent China from bypassing Taiwan's southeastern or eastern waters, he added.

Taiwan first unveiled the submarine in September.
Taiwan Navy
Narwhal submarine
domestic submarine
Taiwan defense
defense industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan begins construction of 2nd light frigate
Taiwan begins construction of 2nd light frigate
2024/01/16 19:22
KMT presidential candidate seeks to boost US arms sales to Taiwan
KMT presidential candidate seeks to boost US arms sales to Taiwan
2024/01/11 15:17
Taiwan develops next-generation fighter jet
Taiwan develops next-generation fighter jet
2024/01/08 19:48
Analyst highlights challenges of Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan
Analyst highlights challenges of Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan
2024/01/08 16:15
Taiwan purchases parts for French-built MICA, Magic missiles
Taiwan purchases parts for French-built MICA, Magic missiles
2024/01/03 12:06