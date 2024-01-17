Australia Cold Chain Market 2024 – Industry Trends, Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report 2032

The “Australia Cold Chain Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Australia Cold Chain Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Australia Cold Chain Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Australia Cold Chain Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

A highly fragmented market with immense growth potential the cold chain market in Australia is highly competitive, with numerous players offering cold storage, transportation, and logistics services. This competition stems from the growing demand for temperature-controlled solutions and the presence of established companies as well as new entrants.

The total addressable market in Australia for cold chain market has been expanding. Regarding logistics infrastructure, Australia has made a lot of breakthrough progress, especially in the investment and development of seaports. There has been increase in the demand of cold transport in Australia owning to rising consumption of perishable products which need to be kept at a stable temperature.

Australia Cold Chain industry is catered by the domestic and international players such as Arctic Fox, Lotte Global, Lineage & MKL are amongst the top players in the industry.

Australia Cold Chain Market Analysis

Australia Cold Storage Market comprises of more than 100 players competing on the basis of pallet positions, technologies, clients and location of warehouses

Rising demand for fast food from quick service restaurants are propelling the market growth for cold transport in Australia

The Australia cold chain market is currently in the growing phase owing to rising collaboration with logistics providers and geographic advantage.

Strong End User Demand & High Segments such as Meat and Seafood and Dairy Products are supporting the growth of the cold storage industry in Australia

Major players in Australia Cold Chain market are international companies that expanded to Australia around 30-40 years ago.

Cost efficiency with technological adoption and product integrity during last mile delivery are some of the major challenges faced by stakeholders along the value chain

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By End-User: The Australia Cold Chain Market is segmented by end-user into Meat & sea food, fruits & vegetables, pharmaceuticals, confectionary & others. The leading meat products consumed in the country are beef and pork based. Majority of the companies prefer to seek services from non-captive companies with 2 years lock-in period. Generally, the companies prefer internal cold chain facilities. If contracted, it done for 1-2 years.

By Type: The Australia Cold Chain Market is segmented by type into cold storage & cold transport. There has been an increase in the share of cold transport market and it has been perceived on the grounds of increasing demand. The growing demand for cold storage requirements especially by fast food restaurants for products such as meat and seafood has also greatly contributed in the high market share. Factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing perishable product volumes, and the expansion of e-commerce are driving the need for efficient cold transport services.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the cold chain market are opting for automated system because it increases accuracy and productivity

Lineage is capitalizing the market opportunity and Americold is moving towards opportunity area by covering maximum provinces by the pallet positions with highest occupancy rate

The strategic initiatives by market players like pre-installed chillers, increased floor load capacity, and higher ceiling heights act as an opportunity for the market’s growth.

Majority of the cold chain players are catering to Meat and Seafood, Foods and Beverages, Pharma and Dairy product industries

Recent Developments:

July 2022: New Cold, a Netherlands-based cold chain logistics leader, unveils a USD 160 million boost in its state-of-the-art facility in Victoria. This new investment solidifies their commitment, bringing the total Victoria investment to USD 460 million. The expansion of Melbourne 2 facility is remarkable, doubling its size with advanced features and a seamless customer experience. Scaling from 115,000 to 225,000 pallet positions at 43 meters height, this marks an impressive 110,000-pallet increase.

March 2022: Global Cold Chain Solutions launches innovative Rotational Moulded Shippers. Featuring vacuum-insulated panel (VIP) insulation, these shippers excel in temperature maintenance, capable of up to eight days of stability. Available in two sizes – 24L and 48L, with internal capacities of 8L and 15L – they stand out. These shippers ensure temperature control of 2?C to 8?C for a remarkable 201 hours, surpassing competitor models by more than double.

Future Outlook:

The Australia cold chain market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of $% due to the ever-growing demand

Majority of the end users? segments are expected to register a robust CAGR in the Australia Cold Chain Market in the upcoming years

Demand for perishable food products is expected to increase due to the rising disposable income and retail spending of the people in the country, which will necessitate the development of cold storage facilities and positively affect the market growth

Many cold chain operators are expected to expand their operations and establish many new cold storage warehouses to cater to the large and rising demand for refrigerated storage, providing a significant boost to the Australia cold storage industry.

The increasing popularity of e-commerce is also driving the growth of the cold chain market. E-commerce retailers need to ensure that chilled and frozen foods are delivered to their customers in a safe and timely manner

The Australian government is also supporting the growth of the cold chain market. The government has developed a number of programs to help the industry, such as the National Cold Chain Strategy and the Food Innovation Australia and New Zealand (FoodANZ) Research and Development (R&D) Program.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

