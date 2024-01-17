Hiking Market Set for Massive Growth In In The Sector Over 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Hiking Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Hiking Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hiking is an outdoor activity of walking around the countryside on trails or path admiring the beauty of nature and good exercise for brain and body Hiking is an adventurous activity that boosts mental and physical health, stamina as well as lowers fat. People nowadays opt for adventure and offbeat holidays and travel over leisure travel. For instance: In a survey conducted by Thrillophilia in 2018, 178% of Indians prefer adventurous travel like hiking over past 3 years. Moreover, benefits of hiking such as lower cholesterol level, lower stress levels, improvement in mood, decrease in depression level, improvement in bone density and physical health as well as mental strengthening motivate the growth in the market.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Hiking Market has observed a tremendous decline due to lockdown situation and social distancing across the world. Hiking is a major component of the tourism industries which is immensely affected by pandemic and incurred heavy losses. As per World Tourism Industry, millions of jobs are lost which has impacted no other industry like tourism and caused 96% destinations in the world to impose restrictions for tourists in 2020 which impedes the market growth of Global Hiking Market drastically. With the decline in COVID-19 pandemic, a growth in hiking market would be observed as people are willing to go on outings which they are imposed on due to lockdowns and other restrictions. People are fond of healthier lives due to which the hiking market will observe a boom.

Major market player included in this report are:

TUI Group (Germany)

Thomas Cook Group PLC (UK)

Jet2Holidays Limited (UK)

Cox & Kings Ltd. (India)

Lindblad Expeditions (US)

Scott Dunn (UK)

Abercrombie & Kent (US)

Tauck (US)

Al Tayyar Travel Group (Seera) (SA)

EXODUS TRAVELS LIMITED (UK)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are some key points related to the outdoor recreation and adventure tourism industry, with a focus on hiking:

Outdoor Recreation Industry Overview: The outdoor recreation industry encompasses a wide range of activities, including hiking, camping, biking, climbing, and water sports. It involves the production and sale of outdoor gear, apparel, and related services.

Hiking as a Popular Activity: Hiking is a widely popular outdoor activity enjoyed by individuals of various age groups and fitness levels. It involves walking on trails or paths in natural environments, ranging from local parks to rugged mountain terrains.

Market for Hiking Gear and Apparel: The market for hiking gear and apparel includes products such as hiking boots, backpacks, clothing, trekking poles, and other accessories. Outdoor retailers and specialized stores cater to the needs of hikers.

Technology in Hiking: Advancements in technology have influenced the hiking market. GPS devices, fitness trackers, and mobile apps designed for hikers contribute to navigation, tracking, and safety.

Adventure Tourism: Hiking is a key component of the broader adventure tourism sector. Adventure tourists seek unique and challenging experiences, and hiking trails in various parts of the world attract enthusiasts looking for adventure and exploration.

Eco-Tourism and Sustainable Practices: The hiking market has seen an increased focus on eco-tourism and sustainable practices. Organizations and outdoor enthusiasts advocate for responsible hiking to minimize environmental impact and preserve natural habitats.



Tour Operators and Guided Hikes: Tour operators and outdoor adventure companies offer guided hiking tours and experiences. These services cater to individuals seeking organized and curated hiking adventures with knowledgeable guides.

Digital Platforms for Hiking Enthusiasts: Online platforms, forums, and apps provide resources for hiking enthusiasts. These platforms offer trail maps, reviews, and community discussions, fostering a sense of community among hikers.

National and State Park Contributions: National and state parks contribute significantly to the hiking market. Well-maintained trails, visitor centers, and park services support the overall hiking experience.

Health and Wellness Trends: The health and wellness trend has influenced the hiking market, with individuals seeking outdoor activities for physical exercise, mental well-being, and a break from sedentary lifestyles.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the hiking market may include concerns about over-tourism, environmental impact, and ensuring safety on trails. Opportunities lie in innovations in outdoor gear, sustainable tourism practices, and catering to diverse customer segments.



For the most current and detailed analysis, I recommend consulting the latest reports and studies specific to outdoor recreation, adventure tourism, and hiking. Industry associations, market research firms, and publications focusing on outdoor activities can provide valuable insights into market trends and developments.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Others

By End-Users:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

