Managed Network Services Market Size, Share, Emerging Trend, Global Overview, Key Players Review Forecast to 2032

Managed Network Services Market is valued approximately USD 49.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Managed Network Services Market is valued approximately USD 49.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Managed network services include functions and networking applications that an enterprise outsources from a third party service provider, generally MSPs (Managed Service Providers). The global Managed network services is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. However, the new connectivity demands increase complications in IT environment boosting the adoption of managed network services.

The saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure by adopting managed network services and increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th May 2020, U.S. based IBM corporation launched New Edge Computing Solutions for the 5G Era, to help enterprises and telecommunications companies speed their transition. Whereas, concerns over data privacy and security is the major factor restraining the growth of global Managed Network Services market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

Comarch

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

BT Group PLC

AT&T Inc.

T-Systems

MARKET OVERVIEW

here are some key points that were relevant to the Managed Network Services Market:

Definition and Overview: Managed Network Services involve the outsourcing of network management responsibilities to a third-party service provider. This includes monitoring, maintaining, and optimizing an organization’s network infrastructure.

Network Monitoring: MNS providers continuously monitor the performance, availability, and security of the organization’s network. This includes real-time monitoring of network devices, bandwidth usage, and potential security threats.

Proactive Maintenance: Managed Network Services providers perform proactive maintenance tasks to prevent network issues and downtime. This includes software updates, patch management, and addressing potential vulnerabilities.

Security Services: Security is a critical aspect of MNS. Providers implement and manage security measures such as firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, virtual private networks (VPNs), and other security protocols to protect the network from cyber threats.

Network Optimization: MNS providers work to optimize network performance and efficiency. This involves fine-tuning configurations, addressing bottlenecks, and ensuring that the network meets the organization’s performance requirements.



Troubleshooting and Issue Resolution: In the event of network issues or outages, MNS providers are responsible for troubleshooting and resolving issues promptly. This may involve remote diagnostics and, in some cases, on-site support.

Scalability and Flexibility: Managed Network Services are designed to scale with the organization’s needs. Providers offer flexibility to accommodate changes in network requirements, whether due to expansion, new technology adoption, or other factors.

Vendor Management: MNS providers often manage relationships with network equipment vendors, ensuring that hardware and software components are up to date and align with the organization’s technology strategy.

Cloud Integration: With the rise of cloud computing, MNS providers assist organizations in integrating cloud services into their network infrastructure. This includes ensuring connectivity, security, and optimal performance for cloud-based applications.

Network Analytics: Managed Network Services may incorporate network analytics tools to gather insights into network performance, usage patterns, and trends. Analytics help in making informed decisions about network optimization and future planning.

Service Level Agreements (SLAs): MNS providers typically establish SLAs with their clients, defining performance metrics, response times, and other key parameters. SLAs ensure transparency and accountability in service delivery.

Global Network Support: For organizations with a global footprint, MNS providers offer support across geographically distributed networks. This includes managing wide-area networks (WANs) and ensuring connectivity between different locations.

Compliance and Regulatory Considerations: MNS providers take into account compliance requirements and industry regulations related to data security and privacy. They implement measures to ensure that the network infrastructure aligns with these standards.

Cost Savings and Predictable Budgeting: Outsourcing network management to MNS providers can result in cost savings for organizations. It provides a predictable cost structure and allows internal IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than day-to-day network maintenance.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the Managed Network Services Market may include the need for robust cybersecurity measures, the complexity of managing diverse network environments, and staying abreast of evolving technologies. Opportunities arise from the increasing demand for managed services, especially in the context of digital transformation and remote work trends.



For the most current and detailed analysis, it’s recommended to consult the latest industry reports, market research publications, and updates from reputable sources specializing in managed network services. Monitoring industry conferences, whitepapers, and the websites of major MNS providers can also provide valuable insights.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Managed LAN

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed WAN

Managed Network Security

Managed VPN

Network Monitoring

by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Consumer Goods and Retail

Telecom

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

