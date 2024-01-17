IoT in Construction Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ IoT in Construction Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

IoT in Construction Market is valued approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. IoT in construction is extensively used in safety management, fleet management, predictive maintenance applications, and remote operations. Using a variety of IoT technologies, such as LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), machine control, automatically modifies heavy construction equipment to perfectly grade, drill or pile large areas.

The IoT is mainly used in the construction sector to streamline processes, increase workers safety, and reduce waste, which leads to save time and money. In the construction sector, the IoT is often referred as telematics. The IoT or telematics, allows the engineers to keep up to date on critical assessment information about their equipment, including the speed of idling, GPS tracking, and tire pressure. Therefore, these factors are strengthening the market growth around the world. Furthermore, growing construction industry due to rapid urbanization in developing countries, along with increasing productivity and safety with the advent of IoT on the construction site are the few other factors accelerating the adoption IoT in construction industry.

According to the International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to almost 3.9% in 2018. Similarly, as per the report of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) 2017, it is estimated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (that reaches approximately USD 1,418 billion) compared to 2015, which holds about USD 1385 billion.

Major market player included in this report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Oracle Corporation

KORE Wireless Group

Worldsensing

Giatec Scientific Inc.

Losant IoT, Inc.

CalAmp Corp.

Hitachi, Ltd.

MARKET OVERVIEW

here are some key points that were relevant to the IoT in Construction Market:

Definition and Overview: The IoT in Construction Market involves the implementation of IoT technologies to enhance various aspects of construction projects. This includes the use of connected devices, sensors, and data analytics to improve construction processes, monitor equipment, and enhance overall project management.

Connected Construction Equipment: Construction equipment and machinery are equipped with IoT sensors and devices to collect and transmit data in real-time. This data can include information on equipment health, usage patterns, fuel consumption, and location tracking.

Site Monitoring and Management: IoT applications in construction enable real-time monitoring of construction sites. Sensors and cameras provide insights into factors such as worker safety, project progress, environmental conditions, and adherence to project timelines.

Wearable Technology: Wearable devices equipped with IoT capabilities, such as smart helmets and vests, are used to enhance worker safety and productivity. These devices may include features like biometric monitoring, location tracking, and communication tools.

Asset Tracking and Management: IoT technology is employed to track and manage construction assets, including equipment, tools, and materials. This helps in reducing theft, optimizing asset utilization, and improving overall project efficiency.

Supply Chain Optimization: IoT solutions are applied to optimize the construction supply chain. This includes tracking and monitoring the movement of materials and components from suppliers to the construction site, ensuring timely delivery and minimizing disruptions.



Energy Management: IoT devices and sensors are used for energy management in construction projects. This involves monitoring and controlling the energy consumption of buildings and construction sites to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Environmental Monitoring: IoT technology is employed to monitor and manage environmental factors on construction sites. This includes monitoring air quality, noise levels, and other environmental parameters to ensure compliance with regulations and promote worker well-being.

Data Analytics and Insights: The data collected from IoT devices in construction is analyzed using data analytics tools. This provides actionable insights for project managers, enabling them to make informed decisions, optimize processes, and identify areas for improvement.

Remote Operation and Control: IoT enables remote operation and control of construction equipment. This capability is useful for tasks such as equipment maintenance, diagnostics, and even remote operation of machinery in certain scenarios.

Integration with Building Information Modeling (BIM): IoT technologies are integrated with Building Information Modeling (BIM) systems to create a comprehensive digital representation of construction projects. This integration enhances collaboration, coordination, and project visualization.

Regulatory Compliance: IoT in construction helps in ensuring regulatory compliance by providing data on safety practices, environmental impact, and adherence to construction standards. This contributes to a safer and more regulated construction environment.

Smart Construction Sites: The concept of smart construction sites involves the holistic integration of IoT technologies, sensors, and connectivity to create intelligent and connected construction environments. This leads to improved efficiency, safety, and project outcomes.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the IoT in Construction Market include issues related to data security, privacy concerns, interoperability of devices and systems, and the need for skilled workforce adoption. Opportunities arise from the potential for increased efficiency, cost savings, and innovation in construction processes.



For the most current and detailed analysis, it’s recommended to consult the latest industry reports, market research publications, and updates from reputable sources specializing in construction technology and IoT solutions. Monitoring industry conferences, case studies, and the websites of major players in the IoT and construction sectors can also provide valuable insights.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Project Type:

Commercial

Residential

By Application:

Safety Management

Remote Operations

Predictive Maintenance

Fleet Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

