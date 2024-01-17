COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Analytics Market Structure with Top Industry Players, Region Wise Analysis and Complete Forecast Till 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Analytics Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact on Advanced Analytics Market is valued approximately USD $$million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand for digital transformation, increasing investment in analytics, growing demand for remote services and location data and increasing need for real-time information to track and control COVID-19 spread are the key factors driving the development of COVID-19 impact on the analytics industry. Analytics will allow companies to improve operating efficiencies and reduce costs.

With traditional data architecture and models, organizations are finding it difficult to maintain data and make effective decisions. Enterprises have realized the need for solutions that are able to access a large volume of data and empower data analysts to focus on data-driven goals to gain insights into data. Companies in diverse industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, and energy and utilities exploit sophisticated analytics for smooth data collection to making timely decisions to retain their strategic advantage in the marketplace. A major factor responsible for market development is the growing acceptance of predictive tools in the retail industry for practices such as demand modeling, behavioral analytics, and trade marketing optimization.

Owing to the massive acceptance of unorganized data generated by streaming activities for video subscription services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, demand for database management software has gone up tremendously in recent years. This has turned the market for advanced analytics into development. The amount of data generated worldwide is projected to rise to 163 zettabytes by 2025 from 12 zettabytes in 2015, according to research provided by Seagate Technology LLC.

Major market player included in this report are:

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidMiner, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Trianz

MARKET OVERVIEW

For the most current and in-depth analysis, it’s recommended to refer to the latest reports, studies, and industry analyses available in 2024.

Overview of Potential Impacts:

Increased Demand for Data Insights: The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making. Businesses across various sectors recognized the need for advanced analytics to gain insights into rapidly changing market conditions, consumer behavior, and operational challenges.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic led to significant disruptions in global supply chains. Companies turned to advanced analytics to assess and mitigate risks in their supply chains, optimize inventory management, and improve overall resilience.

Healthcare Analytics: The healthcare industry experienced a surge in demand for analytics solutions to manage and analyze data related to the pandemic. This includes tracking the spread of the virus, resource allocation, vaccine distribution, and patient outcomes.

Remote Work Trends: The shift to remote work accelerated during the pandemic, prompting organizations to leverage advanced analytics for workforce management, productivity tracking, and ensuring the well-being of remote employees.

Financial Impact and Cost Optimization: Businesses faced financial challenges due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Advanced analytics played a crucial role in cost optimization, financial forecasting, and identifying areas for operational efficiency.

E-commerce and Digital Transformation: With lockdowns and restrictions on physical retail, e-commerce witnessed significant growth. Companies in this sector utilized advanced analytics for customer insights, demand forecasting, and personalized marketing strategies.

Rise in Fraud Detection and Cybersecurity Analytics: The pandemic created opportunities for cybercriminals, leading to an increased focus on fraud detection and cybersecurity. Organizations invested in advanced analytics to enhance their capabilities in identifying and mitigating cyber threats.



Accelerated Adoption of Cloud-Based Analytics: The need for remote access to data and analytics tools accelerated the adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions. Organizations sought scalable and flexible platforms to support their analytics needs in a distributed work environment.

Government and Public Sector Analytics: Governments worldwide turned to analytics to make informed decisions related to public health, resource allocation, and policy formulation. This included data-driven approaches to manage the pandemic’s impact on economies and healthcare systems.

Shift in Consumer Behavior: Consumer behavior underwent significant changes during the pandemic. Advanced analytics helped businesses understand these shifts, adapt marketing strategies, and optimize product offerings to align with evolving consumer preferences.

Focus on Predictive Analytics: Predictive analytics gained prominence as organizations sought to anticipate future trends and uncertainties. This was particularly valuable in industries such as retail, where demand forecasting became challenging.

Operational Resilience: Organizations prioritized building operational resilience, and advanced analytics played a crucial role in assessing risks, optimizing operations, and developing contingency plans to navigate uncertainties.



Challenges:

Data Quality and Integration: Ensuring the quality and integration of diverse data sources remained a challenge, especially with the influx of real-time data related to the pandemic.

Privacy and Ethical Concerns: The increased reliance on analytics raised concerns related to data privacy, security, and the ethical use of personal information, prompting a closer look at regulatory compliance.

Skill Shortages: The demand for skilled data scientists and analysts exceeded the available talent pool, creating challenges for organizations seeking to build and strengthen their analytics capabilities.



Opportunities:

Investment in Analytics Solutions: The challenges posed by the pandemic created opportunities for analytics solution providers. Organizations invested in upgrading and expanding their analytics capabilities to navigate the evolving business landscape.

Innovation in Analytics Platforms: The need for innovative analytics platforms that could address specific challenges related to the pandemic led to increased innovation in the analytics market.

Long-Term Integration of Analytics: Many organizations recognized the long-term value of analytics and integrated these solutions into their strategic planning, creating opportunities for sustained growth in the advanced analytics market.



It’s crucial to note that the situation may have evolved since my last update in January 2022. For the most current and detailed analysis, I recommend consulting the latest industry reports, market research publications, and updates from reputable sources specializing in advanced analytics and its applications.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Solutions

Services

By Industry Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare,

Manufacturing

Retail,

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Telecommunications and IT

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

