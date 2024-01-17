Covid-19 Impact on Lager Market Industry Regional Developments, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Future Outlook 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Covid-19 Impact on Lager Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on Lager Market is valued approximately USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has brought world to a halt. The surge in the cases of covid-19 virus has forced many central governments to impose complete or partial lockdowns which has put each and every sector along with alcohol & lager industry into non-operation mode to restrain the flow or impact of virus. Large precisely is a variety of beer which is conditioned at low temperatures. They are usually amber, pale or dark in color.

The pale lager is the most widely commercially & consumed available type of beer among both developed and developing countries. The escalating consumption of alcohol, rising disposable income of the individuals, rising urbanization consisting of establishments of night clubs and pubs along with escalating cases of diabetics. In the present scenario, outbreak of Covid-19 has negatively impacted the demand and utility of lager market. For instance: According to (AIBA) All India Brewers Association, the beer industry precisely contributes around Rs 50000 crore every year to the economy of India.

As per All India Brewers association, the breweries industry has been estimated to suffer a loss of around 25% in terms of sales in this fiscal year owing to imposition of covid-19 lockdown, precisely the summer season which is the peak season for consumption of beer & lager has witnessed decline in the sales. Moreover, The leading breweries organizations operating in India such as Carlsberg, Anheuser-Busch, United Breweries, InBev and Bira 91 have combinedly submitted official letter to central and several state governments such as Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra to allow the sales of alcohol & breweries on both offline which are orange & green zones and online platforms across all states even if the lockdown is extended which is anticipated to fuel the utility of lager market but only on a minor basis in the country.

Major market player included in this report are:

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Snow Breweries

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Molson Coors Brewing

Tsingtao Brewery Group

Asahi Group Holdings

Constellation Brans

B9 Beverages Pvt Ltd

Anheuser-Constellation Brans SA/NV

The Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

I can provide insights into the potential impacts based on trends observed up to that point. For the most current and in-depth analysis, it’s recommended to refer to the latest reports, studies, and industry analyses available in 2024.

Overview of Potential Impacts on the Lager Market:

On-Premises Consumption Challenges: Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic had a significant impact on the on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages, including lagers. Bars, restaurants, and pubs faced closures or limitations on capacity, leading to a decline in on-site sales.

Shift to Off-Premises Channels: With on-premises consumption affected, there was a notable shift in consumer behavior towards off-premises channels, such as retail stores and e-commerce. Consumers increasingly purchased lagers for home consumption.

Economic Uncertainty and Consumer Spending: Economic uncertainty and changes in consumer spending patterns during the pandemic influenced purchasing decisions. Some consumers may have opted for more cost-effective options, impacting premium lager segments.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The Lager Market, like other industries, faced challenges related to supply chain disruptions. Issues such as transportation constraints and production interruptions could have impacted the availability of lager products.

Craft Lager and Local Brands: While overall beer consumption faced challenges, there was continued interest in craft lagers and local beer brands. Consumers often sought unique and diverse flavor profiles, supporting smaller and local breweries.

Canned Lager and Packaging Trends: The preference for packaged and canned beverages increased during the pandemic. Breweries that adapted to this trend and offered lagers in convenient and portable packaging formats likely fared well.

Marketing and Branding Adjustments: Breweries and brands within the Lager Market may have adjusted their marketing strategies to resonate with consumers during the pandemic. Messaging related to home enjoyment, relaxation, and comfort could have been emphasized.

Alcohol Delivery and E-Commerce: The rise of alcohol delivery services and the growth of e-commerce platforms offered opportunities for breweries to reach consumers directly. Online sales and home delivery became important channels for lager sales.

Government Regulations and Alcohol Sales: Government regulations and policies related to the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages varied across regions during the pandemic. Compliance with these regulations and adapting to changes was a consideration for breweries.

Event and Sponsorship Impact: Events, festivals, and sponsorships are integral to the beer industry. The cancellation or modification of such events during the pandemic affected promotional activities and brand visibility for lagers.



Health and Wellness Trends: Health and wellness trends influenced consumer choices, and some individuals may have opted for lighter or low-alcohol options within the lager category. Breweries responding to these trends introduced products that aligned with health-conscious preferences.



Challenges:

Bar and Restaurant Closures: The closure or restricted operations of bars and restaurants presented a significant challenge for lager sales, especially those heavily reliant on on-premises consumption.

Global Export Challenges: Breweries involved in global exports faced challenges related to international logistics, trade restrictions, and changes in consumer behavior in different regions.

Brand Loyalty and Consumer Preferences: Shifting consumer preferences and increased competition may have posed challenges for established lager brands. Breweries needed to adapt to changing consumer tastes and preferences.



Opportunities:

Diversification and Innovation: Breweries that embraced product diversification and innovation had opportunities to cater to evolving consumer demands. This could include experimenting with new flavors, brewing techniques, or packaging formats.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales: The growth of e-commerce presented opportunities for breweries to establish direct-to-consumer sales channels. This allowed breweries to reach consumers more directly, especially in regions where online alcohol sales were permitted.

Local and Craft Focus: A focus on local and craft lagers provided opportunities for breweries to connect with consumers seeking unique and artisanal beer experiences.

Adapting to At-Home Trends: Breweries that adapted their marketing and product offerings to align with the at-home consumption trend could capitalize on opportunities for increased sales in off-premises channels.

Digital Marketing and Engagement: Increased digital engagement and marketing efforts allowed breweries to maintain and build connections with consumers. Social media, virtual events, and online promotions became essential tools for brand visibility.

Community Support and Social Responsibility: Breweries that demonstrated community support and social responsibility during challenging times had opportunities to enhance brand loyalty. Initiatives such as supporting local communities or frontline workers resonated positively with consumers.



It’s important to note that the situation may have evolved since my last update in January 2022. For the most current and detailed analysis, I recommend consulting the latest industry reports, market research publications, and updates from reputable sources specializing in the beer and beverage industry. Monitoring industry conferences, brewery announcements, and regulatory developments can also provide valuable insights.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Standard

Premium

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

On-Trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Reasons to buy market research report:

Market Understanding:

Market research reports provide a comprehensive understanding of a specific market or industry.

They offer valuable insights into market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, and other important factors that influence the market.

Buying a market research report helps stakeholders gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Business Planning:

Market research reports assist in strategic business planning. They provide data and analysis that can be used to assess market opportunities, identify potential risks, and develop effective business strategies.

Reports often include market forecasts, allowing businesses to anticipate future trends and plan their operations accordingly.

This helps organizations align their goals and resources with market demands, increasing the chances of success.

Market Entry and Expansion:

Market For businesses considering entering a new market or expanding their presence in an existing market, market research reports are invaluable.

They provide insights into market feasibility, target audience analysis, competitive intelligence, and regulatory requirements.

This information helps companies evaluate market potential, assess competition, and make informed decisions regarding market entry or expansion strategies.

Investment Decision-Making:

Market research reports are useful for investors seeking opportunities in specific industries or markets.

Reports provide detailed analysis and forecasts, helping investors assess the attractiveness and growth potential of a market.

They offer insights into industry trends, emerging sectors, and investment risks, enabling investors to make well-informed investment decisions.

Risk Mitigation:

Market research reports can help organizations mitigate risks associated with market uncertainty.

By analyzing market trends, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior, reports highlight potential risks and challenges.

This information allows businesses to proactively identify and address risks, adjust their strategies, and minimize potential negative impacts.

Marketing and Product Development:

Market research reports provide valuable information for marketing and product development purposes.

They offer insights into consumer preferences, buying behavior, and market segmentation, helping businesses tailor their marketing strategies and develop products that meet customer needs.

Reports also provide competitive analysis, enabling businesses to differentiate their offerings and position themselves effectively in the market.

Decision-Making Support:

Market research reports serve as reliable sources of data and analysis that support decision-making processes across various functions within an organization.

They provide stakeholders with evidence-based information to support their choices, whether in sales, marketing, product development, investments, or other areas.

