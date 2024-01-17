Taiwan's NTNU launches all-English bachelor's degree to draw foreign students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) on Wednesday (Jan. 17) announced that it will launch an all-English bachelor's degree program to recruit foreign students and people with cross-disciplinary expertise.

In a press release issued that day, NTNU announced that the College of International Studies and Social Sciences will commence a fully English undergraduate program in Global Studies in August of this year. The program seeks to draw international students and "cultivate individuals with cross-disciplinary expertise in humanities and society" and will be the first all-English bachelor's degree program in the school's history.

The university stated that its Office of Academic Affairs has submitted proposals for the addition and adjustment of programs and enrollment quotas for the 2024 academic year. These proposals have been approved by the Ministry of Education.

NTNU plans to admit 1,708 undergraduate students, 1,464 master's students, 208 doctoral students, and 779 students in the in-service master's degree program, totaling 4,159 students.

In keeping with Taiwan's Bilingual 2030 policy and considering the nation's strategic importance in connecting with Asia and the international community, the college will establish the "Undergraduate Program of Global Studies" to recruit international students. Through an entirely English and diversified teaching approach, the program aims to provide participants with a "comprehensive understanding of Taiwan, Asian societies, and a global perspective," as well as foster the development of "intercultural communication abilities."

Lai Chih-Chien (賴志樫), dean of the College of International Studies and Social Sciences, was cited by NTNU as saying that globalization has become a trend and is closely linked with the United Nations sustainable development goals. Lai said that the Global Studies program will encompass four major areas of study: Global Politics and Economics, International Business and Innovation Development, Inter-Cultural Communication, and Society and Sustainability.

Lai said that the program aims to cultivate students' communication and coordination skills needed to face multicultural challenges and global interdisciplinary development.

As for the future career paths, Lai mentioned that after graduation, students can pursue careers in the public sector, the private sector, and the voluntary sector. In the public sector, they can strive to participate in Taiwan's overseas offices.

In the private sector, they may choose multinational corporations to engage in interdisciplinary and transnational business affairs. In the volunteer sector, graduates can explore opportunities in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or international organizations.

For more information, please visit the program's official website.