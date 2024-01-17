Taiwan’s Kinsus considering Malaysia chip substrate facility

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kinsus Interconnect Technology is mulling whether to build a substrate manufacturing plant in Penang, Malaysia, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The company is a subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Pegatron and supplies companies like Nvidia and AMD, the report said. Kinsus has rented a facility in Penang where it will start a trial run for testing and quality control, the final step in substrate production, as early as the second quarter of this year, sources told the outlet.

Substrates are the materials semiconductors are made on and are only manufactured by a few companies. Sources said if the trial goes smoothly, Kinsus could expand investments in Malaysia.

Production from the rented plant will be meant for users in the automotive, consumer electronics, and memory chip sectors, with a focus on vehicle applications, sources told Nikkei Asia. Malaysia could be used as a supply hub for Southeast Asian markets, the sources added.

A Kinsus spokesperson told the outlet that it is interested in expanding its footprint outside of China. Substrate and printed circuit board suppliers, which have production capacity primarily in Taiwan and China, are moving production out of China amid the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing, Nikkei Asia said.