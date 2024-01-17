KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2024-2032

The “KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report titled “KSA E-Commerce Logistics and Warehouse Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by Growth in Online Shoppers along with Introduction of New Age Technologies by Logistics Players” provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of e-commerce and e-commerce logistics and warehouse market in KSA. The report covers various aspects including the growth of E-Commerce industry, revenue generated from E-Commerce logistics players, its segmentations viz, By Sourcing, By Delivery Period (Same Day delivery, Next day Delivery, More than 2 days), By Payment (Cash, E-wallet, Debit Card, Credit Card, QR Pay, Bank Transfer), Business Models, Major Trends and Development, Issues and Challenges, Technological Advancements and Competition Analysis. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue along with analyst recommendations and key market opportunities.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Overview and Size

KSA is a highly developed country in terms of internet penetration of % in 2021. KSA internet infrastructure, youthful, tech-savvy population and rising mobile/broadband penetration rates all point to strong potential for the country’s e-commerce market. KSA E-commerce Logistics market has been observed in its growth stages of development, thus growing year on year majorly due to improving fulfillment rate and high demand for faster delivery, coupled with increase in the number of online orders. Expansion in internet services coupled with increasing demand for online logistics services have collectively given a boost to development of E-commerce shipments industry in KSA. Updated Technology such as Live Tracking, Automation, Whatsapp Bots, AI Systems, IoT, Telematics are used by e-commerce logistics players.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Segmentations

By Sourcing: Majority of shipments were sourced domestically during 2021. This can be majorly attributed towards the KSA Government’s vision 2030 which aims to build KSA a more diversified economy and hence, reducing it’s dependence on oil & gas.

By Area: Maximum number of e-commerce shipments are intracity. Major cities in KSA are Dammam, Mecca and Riyadh which have the highest population and demand the highest amount of intra city goods.

By Delivery Period: Majority of the E-Commerce Shipments takes 1-3 days to get delivered in KSA, majorly in cities like Mecca, Dammam and Riyadh. Customers are willing to pay extra price for sooner deliveries. Growing expectations of consumers towards fast shipping from e-retailers along with delivery of products in case for a special event, such as during festivals will lead to rise of same-day delivery option in KSA.

By Payment: Across KSA, COD and online payments contribute equally. E-payment gateways, e-wallets and contactless payment are becoming more widespread, with the KSA Government introducing initiatives for financial inclusion of the Saudi population.

KSA E-commerce Warehousing Industry Overview

The E-commerce warehousing industry is in the growing stage due to emergence of the multiple e-commerce platforms. Warehousing companies in KSA compete on the basis on Size, Location, Cost, Technology, Clientele, Additional Value-Added Services (Packaging, Sorting, Labeling, etc.)

Competitive Landscape of KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market:

The e-commerce logistics space in KSA is in Growth Stage and is moderately fragmented with the presence of 100+ organised Express Logistic delivering the E-Commerce Shipments across the country. Top 3 players namely Aramex, Naqel Express and SMSA Logistics contribute majorly to the organised market share. Companies are battling against each other to acquire and retain clients, expand geographical presence, expand service offering and improve unit economics to increase margins. Fleet size, number of orders, clientele, number of delivery centers, price, and delivery time are the key competing parameters for the e-commerce logistics providers.

KSA E-Commerce Logistics Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecast period, KSA E-commerce logistics market is expected to drive up the demand because of expected surge in internet penetration, especially its exposure to the youth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a shift from offline sales to online sales, which is expected to ensure substantial growth in the future as well. The e-commerce logistics market in the country is expected to grow on the back of new technologies such as Automation, Blockchain, and the Internet of Things, which will be explored to increase efficiency, improve customer experience and enhance service quality.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%

