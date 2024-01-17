India ATM Managed Services Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2024-2032

The “India ATM Managed Services Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The India ATM Managed Services Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The India ATM Managed Services Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The India ATM Managed Services Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the ATM Managed Service Market in India. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the India ATM Managed Services market introduction and genesis, the market size by revenue, market ecosystem, and value chain analysis.

The market segmentations include the type of Service Offerings, type of ATM, ATM Machine Model, types of Services, and market share of Major Players by revenue. The report covers a snapshot of the Indian ATM Cash Management Services market and ATM Supply Market, the decision-making process for the India ATM Management Services Market, and value chain analysis. The report also covers the Impact of Demonetization and Covid-19 on the ATM Managed Services, SWOT analysis, and future projections along with analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the India ATM Managed Services Market – which grew from approximately INR ~$ Bn in FY’2016 to approximately INR ~$ Bn in FY’2022, owing to the growing number of ATMs in the country coupled with increasing financial transactions at ATMs due to initiatives to financial inclusion such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) program, Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) initiative (the biggest financial inclusion initiative in the world where millions of accounts were opened and RuPay cards were issued) and rolling of White Label ATMs in rural India.

Indian government in August 2014 initiated the scheme of opening up a bank account at zero balance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). As a result, there were more transactions made at ATMs because of the considerable increase in debit card users in India

RBI passed the law to increase the penetration of ATMs in rural areas of India to meet the desired aim of financial inclusion which further supported the growth of the ATM-managed service market. Over the span of the last five years, the number of ATMs installed has increased positively during the period FY’2016 to FY’2022. As of 31st March 2022, around 87% of the ATMs are being outsourced by the banks as Banks observed that outsourcing an off-site ATM is much more cost-effective instead of managing them by the banks.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of ATMs: In India, there are four types of ATMs management including Managed Services (MSPs), Brown label ATMs, (Completely Outsourcing/IADs) ATMs Completely managed by banks and White label ATMs. Brown Label ATMs (IADs) have been recorded as the second highest number of ATMs, these ATMs are owned by banks and further deployed to ATM management companies for their management.

By Service Offering: ATM managed services market incorporates various services such as ATM repair, maintenance, ATM Site Management, Cash management services, Transaction processing, ATM supply, Cash Reconciliation Statement, and Content & Electronic Journal Management. ATM site management, Cash Management and ATM Supply have dominated the market in terms of revenue during FY’2022. Other services (Transaction Processing, ATM Repair, Cash Reconciliation, Content & Electronic Journal Management) contributed the rest of the percentage in revenue generation during FY’2022.

Future Outlook

In the next 5 years, ATM managed services market revenue is expected to increase as the country will benefit from the implemented schemes of Financial Inclusion and Jan Dhan Yojana coupled with the increasing awareness among the population of semi-urban and rural areas for the usage of ATMs. There will be an increase in the demand for Managed Services owing to the increase in the number of ATMs including cash dispensing and cash recycling machines in the country, especially in the rural areas. The market scenario is also expected to change from being moderately concentrated to being fragmented with the introduction of new players in the market such as SFBs, Payment banks, and White Label ATM Operators.

