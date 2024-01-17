Police reports bullying incident in northern Taiwan school

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A male student at a school in Keelung was the victim of a bullying incident, according to police.

A 15-second online video uploaded on Tuesday (Jan. 16) showed four students confronting one classmate in the disabled bathroom. The incident occurred on Jan. 5, per CNA.

The video showed one student punching the victim once, then a second student punching him three times, while two other students watched. The victim did not fight back but successfully escaped the bathroom.

The Keelung police saw the footage in the evening and quickly contacted the school for confirmation. The school said the fight started because one student told on another classmate.

The school filed a report to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Campus Security Report Center per regulations. Furthermore, it called for an emergency meeting with all department heads on Wednesday morning (Jan. 17) at 8 a.m. to discuss the matter. The staff agreed to launch a bullying prevention team.

The school said students are taught stress management and conflict resolution and that it will continue to step up anti-bullying and campus safety efforts in the future.