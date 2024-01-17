KMT chair will not resign despite Taiwan presidential election defeat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) said Wednesday (Jan. 17) that he would not resign from the party leadership despite its defeat in the 2024 presidential election.

KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) finished in second place, 7% behind Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德). As a result of the performance, calls have emerged for Chu to leave.

However, the chair told the first Central Standing Committee meeting held since the election that he would stay on until the end of his term, scheduled for 2025, per UDN. He said he would cultivate a new generation of political talent, continue to fight for the party, and win back former supporters by pushing through reforms.

He pointed out that the KMT had regained its status as the largest political group at the Legislative Yuan, winning 52 seats to the DPP’s 51. However, Chu’s party will need to secure the support of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) if it wants to win the speakership, with a vote scheduled for Feb. 1.

Earlier, KMT vice presidential candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said he was not interested in running for party chair at this time but wanted to return to his career as a talk show host. Outside KMT headquarters Wednesday, protesters gathered to call for Chu’s resignation.