China ambassador to Australia reiterates 'one China' principle following Taiwan election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is a “very sensitive” issue in China-Australia relations, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (肖千) said on Wednesday (Jan. 16), in response to Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's comment on Taiwan's presidential election.

Albanese called on China to accept the results of Taiwan's election on Monday (Jan. 15). "It is important that everyone respect the outcome of democratic elections," he said, adding, "That's a matter for the people of Taiwan and that is certainly the Australian Government's position will be to respect any outcome," Nikkei Asia reported.

Xiao reiterated, "The fact is not going to change: To this world, there's only one China, and Taiwan is part of China." He revealed that Beijing has made a “series of representations” to Canberra regarding Albanese’s remark.

Meanwhile, Taiwan representative to Australia Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said most Taiwanese “understand that we have to respect the election results no matter if the candidate is supported by us.” “I think that this may not be something people who live in the PRC's communist system understand," he said.

Australia and Taiwan can collaborate in areas including digital economy, critical minerals development, and energy resilience, Hsu added.

Following the election, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it expected China to increase intimidation against Taiwan through various means.

Ministry intelligence officer Colonel Huang Ming-chieh (黃明傑) said on Tuesday (Jan. 16) that the Chinese military will continue to increase its intimidation against Taiwan through routine military exercises and patrols, combined with cognitive warfare and grey zone tactics. However, Taiwan’s military can consistently monitor and respond to these incidents appropriately, he said.