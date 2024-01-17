Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

X community note falsely labels Chinese police brutality as Taiwanese

Police license plate, uniforms resemble those of Chinese officers, accent not Taiwanese Mandarin

  228
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 15:58
(X, Mossad Commentary screenshot)

(X, Mossad Commentary screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An X community note added to a video allegedly showing police beating a Uyghur man erroneously claimed that the officers were Taiwanese.

On Jan. 13, an X page called Mossad Commentary posted a video purporting to show Chinese police officers beating a Uyghur man in handcuffs. In the disturbing video, two young men in dark uniforms drag the man out of the patrol car, throw him to the ground, and kick him repeatedly.

A community note surfaced beneath the video claiming the video description was "purposefully misleading," as it alleged the men in the video were "Taiwanese police forces." The note said the officers were Taiwanese based on their uniforms and the license plate on the police vehicle.

Tu Cheng-che (杜承哲), an attending physician at Cheng Ching Hospital in Taichung, posted images of the license plate in the video, a Chinese license plate, and a Taiwanese license plate, showing that the plate in the video was consistent with that in China. Another X user posted photos showing the men in the video resemble those of the standard Chinese police uniform that includes a jacket, rather than the Taiwanese police uniform, which is lighter in color and weight.

In addition, the Chinese spoken by the man capturing the video does not seem to match the Mandarin spoken in Taiwan.

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), X removed the previous note without explaining. It uploaded a new note saying the "original video" provides a better view of the license plate (鄂F1573警), which points to the video being filmed in Hubei, China.

The video that the community note linked to was uploaded by a user with the handle "Ken" on Feb. 12, 2020. However, this was not the first time the video had been made public.

The footage was reportedly originally posted on Twitter and Facebook by the website Documenting Oppression Against Muslims (DOAM) in 2018, per NextShark. According to DOAM, the video showed a Uyghur Muslim man being kicked by Chinese police.

Formerly known as Birdwatch, Community Notes is a feature on X that is crowdsourced and designed to counter disinformation. However, Wired cited Community Notes contributors as stating that the feature is "prone to manipulation," lacks transparency, and is "not up to the task of policing the platform for misinformation."

Tweet by Chinese artist "Bad ї ucao" showing screenshot of original community note:

Tweet with corrected community note:
X
Twitter
disinformation
disinformation campaign
misinformation
fake news
propaganda
Chinese propaganda
Uyghur genocide
police brutality

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tells China to ‘face up to reality’ of Lai's victory
Taiwan tells China to ‘face up to reality’ of Lai's victory
2024/01/15 12:06
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
Meme of the Day: Taiwan presidential contest sees Formosan black bear victory
2024/01/13 20:58
Taiwan’s Terry Gou mulls legal action over fraudulent letter
Taiwan’s Terry Gou mulls legal action over fraudulent letter
2024/01/12 13:53
Fraudulent letter alleges Terry Gou endorsed KMT's Hou in Taiwan election
Fraudulent letter alleges Terry Gou endorsed KMT's Hou in Taiwan election
2024/01/11 14:01
China flooding social media with disinformation about Taiwan president
China flooding social media with disinformation about Taiwan president
2024/01/11 11:46