Taiwan business group demands changes to energy policies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lai Ching-te (賴清德) administration should revise existing energy policies to guarantee the power supply, a prominent business association said Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Lai will be sworn in as president on May 20 and is likely to adhere to his predecessor President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) plan to turn Taiwan into a nuclear-free homeland by 2025. The timetable has provoked worries that the country might face power shortages, though the government has denied the problem, as it has promoted the growth of alternative energy sources.

At a meeting, Lin Por-fong (林伯豐), the chair of the Third Wednesday Club, told reporters that energy policies needed a rethink, as several European countries were moving toward more instead of less nuclear power, per CNA. Due to climate change, more governments were describing nuclear energy as a green or clean source of power, Lin said.

Taiwan Power Co. was recording significant losses, while state oil company CPC Corporation still emitted high levels of carbon, he added. If the cost was translated into higher energy bills, the country’s businesses would see their burden increase, according to Lin.

The business leader also called for new approaches to China and to domestic politics by the Lai administration. Taiwan should not just rely on the United States and Japan, but also seek dialogue with Beijing, he said.

The Third Wednesday Club chair also hoped the country’s different parties at the Legislative Yuan could put the national interest first. Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in the Jan. 13 legislative elections, leading to fears of less political stability.