North America Biopesticides Market Extensive Growth Prospects at an Unstoppable Rate

Market Overview

The North American biopesticides market is poised to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2020 to 2025. The region’s market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing government support and the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs. The growing emphasis on organic farming and the use of natural products further propel market expansion. The United States stands as the largest consumer in this market, with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) playing a pivotal role in fostering the development, promotion, and functionality of biopesticides in the region.

Key Market Trends

US Emerges as the Dominant Biopesticide Market in North America: The United States holds the largest share in the North American biopesticides market, with Canada expected to register faster growth over the forecast period. Crop-based applications constitute the major segment of biopesticides in the region, driven by the demand for organic products and the diminishing efficacy of synthetic pesticides. The significant growth of the organic food market in the US, reaching USD 45.8 billion in 2018, contributes to increased biopesticide consumption. Vegetable, cereal, and oilseed production are the primary users of biopesticides in the US. Facilitated Registration Process: Biopesticides, generally posing fewer risks than chemical pesticides, benefit from a streamlined registration process. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) typically requires less data to register a biopesticide compared to a chemical pesticide. As a result, the registration of new biopesticides often takes less than a year, whereas chemical pesticides may require over three years on average. This favorable registration process promotes the use of biopesticides in North America.

Competitive Landscape

In the North American biopesticides market, companies compete not only based on product quality and innovation but also focus on strategic moves to secure larger market shares. Key strategies include new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions by leading companies. The market is highly fragmented, with major players including Valent Biosciences Corporation, Certis USA LLC, Bayer CropScience AG, and Corteva Agriscience. These companies are making substantial investments in the market to strengthen their positions and enhance their research divisions in the expanding marketplace.

