United States Maize Market Comprehensive Analysis of Extensive Growth Prospects up to 2032

Key Market Insights

The US maize market is poised to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The burgeoning meat industry is a significant driver for increased demand in oats, particularly maize, recognized for its high nutritional value in protein content for livestock feed. A multitude of industrial applications and expanding commodity markets is propelling the maize market in the country over the forecast period. Despite a decrease in the number of field farms for corn, an increase in land per corn farm has been noted. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the maize cultivation area decreased from 35.1 million ha in 2016 to 33 million ha in 2018. However, maize yield per hectare increased from 117,433 hg/ha in 2016 to 118,639 hg/ha in 2018.

Key Market Trends

Diverse Industrial Applications of Maize: A predominant portion of maize consumption in the region serves as the primary energy component for livestock feed. Maize is extensively utilized in the processing of numerous food and industrial products, including grains, alcohol, syrup, sugars, and by-product feed. The myriad applications of maize in various industries are anticipated to drive demand during the forecast period. In 2019, the industrial consumption of maize, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), accounted for 6792.58 million bushels, experiencing a slight decline from the previous year’s 7056.80 million bushels in 2018. Additionally, corn remains the primary US feed grain, constituting over 95% of total feed grain production and utilization. The growing diverse industrial applications will further fuel market growth in the review period.

Rising Commodity Propelling the Market: The United States is a key global maize producer, contributing significantly to the total worldwide production. In 2018, the US maize production accounted for 34.2% of the total global production, producing 392.4 million metric tons compared to 396.4 million metric tons in 2017. According to ITC Trade, the USA exported maize worth USD 12577.3 million in 2018, holding a 40.6% share of the global total commodity. Mexico, Japan, Columbia, and Korea are major commodity destinations for US maize. In 2018, Mexico and Japan jointly imported 24.5% and 22.4%, respectively, of the total maize exported from the US.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

