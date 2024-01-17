UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Flying High with Growth Potential for Years to Come

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak's impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2032 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

Key Companies Covered in the UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market Research are JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Nexteer Automotive and other key market players.

Market Overview

The UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market is poised to achieve a remarkable CAGR of around 10.95% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The EPS system, a pivotal component facilitating smoother vehicle steering, is witnessing substantial growth driven by factors such as widespread car ownership and advancing technological innovations.

Market Dynamics

The United Kingdom stands as a frontrunner in the auto EPS market, primarily fueled by the increasing production and sales of luxury vehicles. The surge in demand for EPS-installed vehicles is attributed to the growing preference for safety and comfort. Additionally, the swift transition to electric vehicles and the escalating stringency of emission standards in developed economies like the United Kingdom are anticipated to boost the demand for EPS-equipped vehicles.

The rising prevalence of self-driving cars has further propelled the demand for electric power steering systems and Electronic Control Units (ECUs) globally. Vehicles equipped with EPS contribute to reduced overall weight, subsequently enhancing fuel efficiency.

Key Market Trends

ECU Emerges as the Fastest Growing Component in EPS: The Electric Control Unit (ECU) within EPS is experiencing accelerated growth due to its role in providing a smoother driving experience. Modern EPS automatically assists drivers in making continuous minor steering adjustments, enhancing comfort and reducing stress. The ECU comprises three significant components: the control module, power module, and control software. Challenges faced by designers include meeting flexible yet cost-effective architecture adaptable to vehicles ranging from SUVs to compact cars, catering to diverse power requirements for different steering rack loads.

Despite the increasing demand for higher steering power to improve driver comfort and feedback, especially at lower speeds, manufacturers like Nexteer have introduced innovative solutions, reducing the steering angle sensor while maintaining absolute steering position based solely on the EPS motor sensor.

Government Initiatives and Focus on Safer Auto Systems Fuel the Market: With an average of around 1.24 million annual road fatalities worldwide, safety concerns have become paramount. Governments are pushing for stringent safety standards to address this issue. In an effort to combat this, automotive manufacturers are integrating various safety systems into vehicles to enhance overall safety. The adoption of advanced steering systems is driven by regulatory changes emphasizing eco-friendly practices and safety standards.

Competitive Landscape

The UK Auto Electric Power Steering Market is dominated by key players such as JTEKT Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, NSK Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Nexteer Automotive. To stay competitive, companies are engaging in joint ventures, partnerships, and launching new products with cutting-edge technology.

For instance, Infiniti Q50 incorporates Direct Adaptive Steering, which employs sensors to continuously monitor the steering wheel’s position. Power sensors integrated into the EPS system measure the force applied by the driver for steering the vehicle.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will the worldwide UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS) market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce UK Auto Electric Power Steering (EPS)?

Request Full Report

