Brazil Power EPC Market High Growth Potential and Opportunities for the Next Decade

Market Overview

The Brazil Power Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) market are experiencing robust growth, marked by a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 7.5%. This upward trajectory is fueled by significant investments and government initiatives outlined in the Brazilian Energy Expansion Plan for 2024. The nation’s ambitious goal of achieving a renewable energy share of 45% by 2024, as stated in the plan, is a key driver. Additionally, upcoming projects in wind, solar, and thermal energy, such as the Angra 3 power plant, are expected to propel the Brazil Power EPC market. However, external pressures and a challenging economic scenario with high inflation rates might pose temporary challenges.

Key Features

Green Energy Takes Center Stage: Green energy is poised to dominate the Brazil Power EPC market, driven by the rapid growth of the wind power sector between 2018 and 2019. Wind power constituted 9.04% of the country’s total installed power generation capacity of 170,071 MW in 2019. With Brazil targeting over 60GW of renewable capacity by 2030, government-supported solar and wind power plant projects are anticipated to create significant market opportunities in the near future. Brazil’s renewable energy sector is witnessing various competitive projects, and rising investments are expected to drive sustained growth.

Renewable Power Momentum: Brazil secured the third position globally in 2018 for installed capacity from renewable sources, ranking only behind China and the US. Biomass, hydropower, and wind energy contribute to Brazil’s renewable energy landscape. The nation’s favorable geographical conditions have led to a substantial increase in photovoltaic systems. In 2018, renewable sources accounted for 82.5% of the total installed capacity in Brazil and generated 85.9% of the electricity during that period. Despite hydropower’s decreasing share, Brazil’s commitment to other sustainable sources like wind and solar remains steadfast.

Key Market Trends

Sustainable Power’s Dominance: The Brazilian wind power sector, concentrated inland due to the absence of offshore installations, is a dominant force. The government’s emphasis on attracting investments for wind power plants, coupled with Brazil’s position as the leader in wind generation in Latin America, propels the sector forward. Brazil secured the fifth position globally in 2018 for the number of wind farms, with approximately 15GW of capacity spread across 600 sites. Investments and commitments to new projects for renewable power are expected to be the driving force for the Brazil Power EPC market during the forecast period.

Upcoming Projects Driving Market Growth: In 2018, Brazil had 168 GW of operational projects across various energy sources, emphasizing the diversity of its energy mix. Wind projects lead with 8.6%, followed by small hydroelectric plants, nuclear plants, and photovoltaic plants. Brazil’s wind energy capacity reached 13.4 GW in 2018, distributed across 534 wind farms in 12 states. The country’s commitment to new renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind, along with continued government support, positions Brazil’s power EPC market for substantial growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Brazil Power EPC market displays moderate fragmentation, with several companies operating in the industry. Key players include Fluor Daniel Brasil, Ltda., General Electric Company, ENEL S.P.A, Canadian Solar Inc., Siemens Renewable Energy S.A, among others.

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Brazil’s solar sector witnessed a boost as Canadian Solar won a 393 MW solar project, expected to be commissioned in 2021.

Upcoming: Enel Group announced plans to establish South America’s largest photovoltaic power plant, with a capacity of 475 MW in Brazil.

