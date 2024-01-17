Venezuela Solar Energy Market In-Depth Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Venezuela Solar Energy Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Market Overview

The Venezuela solar energy market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 1.5% during the forecast period. However, the unfolding impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the postponement of proposed solar projects in the country. The entire supply chain has been disrupted since 2020. The market’s primary drivers include escalating energy demand and initiatives to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation. Factors like a growing preference for green energy and untapped potential in solar energy sources propel the solar energy market. Nevertheless, as of 2020, despite an optimal solar radiation level, Venezuela faces challenges in promoting large-scale photovoltaic energy projects. This is attributed to an increasing dependence on alternative clean energy sources such as hydropower and wind, coupled with the expensive nature of solar energy and issues of pilfered services in the country, limiting the solar energy market’s growth in the short term.

Key Features

Government Initiatives to Drive Market Growth: The government’s commitment to increasing the share of green energy in Venezuela’s energy mix is expected to be a key driver for the solar energy market. The Venezuela Plan for the National Electric System outlines strategies for integrating renewables into the power system, emphasizing solar energy, particularly in off-grid rural communities. The future development of the solar energy sector in Venezuela, aligning with increased energy consumption and the shift from fossil fuels to renewable power, is likely to foster market growth. Efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions also present opportunities for expansion in the near future.

Market Trends

Plans to Increase Renewable Share in the Energy Mix: Venezuela is undergoing a transitional phase toward a new energy paradigm where green energy is poised to become the primary resource for sustainability. The International Renewable Energy Agency reported approximately 5.32 MW of installed solar PV power generation capacity in Venezuela in 2019. The government’s announcement of plans to construct a significant utility-scale PV project in 2019 marked a pivotal moment for solar energy’s contribution to addressing the nation’s energy challenges. Despite the modest power generated by solar PV in 2019, ongoing investments and technological advancements are likely to drive substantial growth in the solar energy market.

Challenges from Wind Potential: As the demand for energy rises, Venezuela is inclining towards adopting green energy, with wind energy emerging as a predominant source. The Paraguaná Wind Farm (Pasion) commenced operations in 2019, showcasing the country’s commitment to wind energy. The wind energy sector holds higher installed capacity compared to solar PV, with plans to develop wind farms with a capacity of 10,000 MW over the next 15 years. The country’s focus on harnessing power from wind energy has the potential to impede the growth of the solar energy market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Venezuelan solar energy market is consolidated, with key players including SOLINAL CA and INGESOL CA. These companies are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the solar energy market in Venezuela.

