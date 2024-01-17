Europe Automotive Plastics Market Flying High with Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Europe Automotive Plastics Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Europe Automotive Plastics Market Research are DSM, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, and Borealis AB and among other key market players.

Market Overview

The automotive plastics market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for lightweight and electric vehicles is expected to be a significant driver for market growth.

Key Features

The reduction in car production and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to impede market growth. However, technological advancements in electric vehicles present an opportunity for the market.

Key Market Trends

Under Cap Application to Dominate the Market: Plastics play a crucial role in various under-cap applications related to propulsion, alternative drive systems, and batteries. They act as electric conductors and separators, contributing to making electric and hybrid car batteries more efficient and cost-effective. Plastic sensors, harnesses, connectors, seals, breakers, and capacitors used in under-the-hood applications help integrate components, resist corrosion, reduce noise, and contribute to weight reduction. The ongoing trend of hybridization has increased demand for efficiency, battery lifespan, weight savings, and adherence to safety standards in the automotive sector. Plastics are integral to achieving these objectives, with continuous innovations enabling their application in areas like lithium-ion battery packs and snap-fit Li-ion battery cell packs.

Germany to Dominate the Market: Germany, with the largest economy in Europe, plays a pivotal role in the automotive plastics market. The German automotive sector, home to over 40 assembly and engine production plants, contributes to one-third of total car production in Europe. Despite a decline of around 9% in German car production in 2019, the country remains a significant player, manufacturing about 30% of Europe’s passenger vehicles. Germany has witnessed a shift in car production to other countries like China due to high costs. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has further led to the shutdown of manufacturing plants, affecting production significantly. However, Germany is a key market for electric vehicles (EVs), with the German EV market reaching a record share of 8.9% in March 2020. The rising demand for EVs in Germany is expected to drive the automotive plastics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive plastics market is moderately fragmented, with key players including DSM, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, and Borealis AB. These companies are at the forefront of driving innovation and shaping the future of automotive plastics.

