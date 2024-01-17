Malaysia Power EPC Market Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade and Beyond

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Malaysia Power EPC Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts.

According to "our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2032 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market's current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment."

Key Companies Covered in the Malaysia Power EPC Market Research are General Electric Company, Poyry PLC, Sumitomo Corporation, Scatec Solar, IHI Corporation, and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and among other key market players.

Market Overview

The Malaysia power EPC market is poised to witness a robust CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Although the nation’s power generation landscape has been predominantly thermal, renewables are gaining momentum with government initiatives, regional grid connectivity under the ASEAN Power Framework, and a push for public-private partnerships. However, the rising cost of fuel remains a significant challenge for the Malaysian power industry.

Key Features

Renewable Energy Sector to Lead Growth: The fastest-growing segment in the market is anticipated to be the renewable energy sector. Malaysia’s commitment to sustainability is evident through its efforts and positive government policies aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix. With a target to generate 20% of energy from renewable sources by 2025, the country focuses on replacing fossil fuels with green energy alternatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants are expected to unlock substantial opportunities for the power EPC market. The enhanced Net Energy Metering (NEM) program and large-scale solar competitive bidding programs are instrumental in promoting solar energy adoption. Malaysia’s government initiatives, such as the eleventh Malaysian plan for development, further emphasize the importance of biomass and its role in achieving the 30% renewable power target.

Opportunities Unveiled by Large-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Plants: The introduction of the Large-Scale Solar (LSS) competitive bidding program has been a driving force to reduce energy costs and propel the development of large-scale solar PV plants. The program, initiated in 2017 and running until 2020, encourages private sector companies to construct, own, and operate LSSPV plants under long-term power purchase agreements.

Implemented in phases with annual capacity limits, the LSS program aims to allocate a total capacity of 1,000 MW by 2020. Competitive bidding processes for multiple rounds have attracted significant investments, furthering the expansion of Malaysia’s solar power capacity.

