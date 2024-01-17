France Glass Packaging Market Forecast to Experience Exponential Growth by 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the France Glass Packaging Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Market Overview

The France Glass Packaging Market is anticipated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The surge in demand for drug glass vials and ampoules, particularly due to the pandemic outbreak and vaccination programs, has significantly contributed to the market growth. Additionally, advancements in the glass industry and innovations in product handling for glass bottles are shaping the market landscape.

Key Features

Post-Pandemic Glass Industry Growth: Following the substantial lockdowns in 2020 due to the pandemic, the French glass industry is gaining momentum in terms of investments. Notable examples include the resumption of construction work on a third furnace at O-I’s Gironcourt plant and the collaboration between O-I’s Vayres plant and Casteja to produce glass wine bottles with 80% recycled content. Companies are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint by establishing plants closer to customers and manufacturing bottles for perfumery, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and spirits.

Moreover, there is a trend of product innovations emphasizing the use of glass bottles. For instance, Verescence developed its sustainable Wellglass containers for the French startup What Matters, promoting a new way of consuming skincare, personal hygiene, and cleaning products with reduced plastic usage.

Financial Efficiency and New Product Expansion: Vendors in the country are strategically managing finances and introducing new products for drug glass packaging, aiming to expand their production footprint. France is attracting numerous drug glass packaging companies to set up manufacturing facilities. Nipro Pharma Packaging invested USD 60 million in expanding its glass packaging facilities in Aumale, France, with production scheduled to commence in 2021.

France, being a prominent beverage producer in the European Union, boasts a well-established environment supporting the development of various native liquors and their premium packaging solutions, notably in champagne and cognac. The French glass industry has witnessed increasing automation, especially in cold operations, contributing to efficiency through mechanized sorting, loading, and unloading.

Impact of the Pandemic on Alcoholic Beverages: The year 2020 witnessed challenges for the alcoholic beverages sector in France due to the health and economic crises. The closure of bars and restaurants, along with restrictions on celebratory events, significantly impacted alcoholic purchases and consumption. Despite the decline in wine and spirit exports, the wine sector maintained its position as France’s second-largest trade surplus, following the aviation industry.

While still wine markets faced a sharp decline, imports from foreign glassmakers operating in neighboring countries grew, representing 33% of the French domestic market. Verallia, a key player in the French wine segment, experienced a significant decrease in the still wine market.

Key Market Trends

Significant Growth Expected in Vials: Vials play a predominant role in pharmaceutical applications for dispensing small quantities of liquids rapidly. Glass vials, known for their impermeability and chemical inertness essential for drug product stability, are extensively used to pack liquid and lyophilized substances. The growth in the global market for generic parenteral drugs is anticipated to drive significant growth in the use of glass vials, especially with the increased demand for drug products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collaborative strategies are being adopted by Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) for drug glass packaging. For example, AeroPump collaborated with URSATEC GmbH for packaging glass vials and filling lines. The demand for drug products increased during the pandemic, leading to a surge in drug glass packaging. Companies, like SGD Pharma, invested in expanding their glassworks to cater to the post-pandemic production needs.

However, establishing manufacturing units for glass packaging is capital-intensive and involves substantial furnaces and machinery. Glass is also susceptible to breakage, while alternatives like plastic and metal are lightweight. These factors may pose challenges to the growth prospects of the glass vials market during the forecast period.

Personal Care Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth: Despite advancements in plastic packaging technologies, glass remains the preferred material for upscale fragrance, skincare, and personal care packaging. Glass packaging for cosmetic containers, including bottles, jars, and vials, is widely used for luxury cosmetic packaging. The availability of glass containers with various dispensing options, such as spray and pump heads, foam caps, and dropper inserts, contributes to their popularity.

France is experiencing increased demand in the cosmetic market due to the quality of products and consistent innovation. According to the French Federation of Beauty Companies (FEBEA), the French cosmetics industry invests around 2% of the sector’s turnover in Research and Development (R&D) annually. Additionally, LVMH, a global luxury goods retailer, announced the production of hydroalcoholic gel at all its cosmetic and fragrance sites across France during the pandemic, addressing a nationwide shortage.

Further, in response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in France, some facilities in Manosque that manufacture beauty and well-being products for L’Occitane en Provence and Melvita brands were repurposed for the production of verbena-scented hand sanitizer.

Competitive Landscape

The France Glass Packaging Market is moderately competitive, featuring a substantial number of local and international players. However, the intrinsic properties of glass and its advantages for beverages, cosmetics, and other industries are driving increased adoption of glass bottles, containers, vials, and ampoules. Market players are employing strategies such as product development, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market share, with a focus on recyclability.

Recent Developments:

March 2021: The Stoelzle Glass Group acquired Anchor Hawking Glass Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Oneida Group, to serve customers globally.

March 2021: SGD Pharma announced an updated version of the Type I molded glass vial range, providing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies with solutions tailored to their therapeutic applications, drug properties, and business environment.

