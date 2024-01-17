Indonesia Plastic Packaging Market Technological Advancements Driving the Market Towards a Promising Future

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Indonesia Plastic Packaging Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Plastic Packaging Market Research are Amcor, Coveris Holding, Berry Global, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles and among other key market players.

Market Overview

The Indonesia Plastic Packaging Market is poised to achieve a global Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, food and beverage companies are implementing robust strategies and interdisciplinary crisis response teams to navigate uncertainties and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on their operations.

Key Features

Technological Advancements and Rising End-User Applications: Significant factors driving market growth include rising technological advancements and increased per capita packaging consumption in Indonesia. The country’s growing population, coupled with consumer behavior trends favoring convenience products and the escalating use of plastic as a substitute for other packaging materials, contributes to the increased demand for plastic packaging.

Plastic packaging has revolutionized the packaging industry, providing solutions that are durable, lightweight, and convenient. The low cost of Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) packaging in the region minimizes the impact on manufacturers, despite rising plastic resin costs. Moreover, the surge in demand for materials like polypropylene, polyisoprene, and polyurethane for products such as face masks has further fueled the demand for plastics.

However, the plastic pollution issue has led to global concerns. Indonesia has implemented regulations to reduce plastic usage, presenting challenges for the plastic packaging market. The rising cost of plastic resin is a major concern, leading to increased costs for local players and reduced profitability.

Key Market Trends

Skincare Segment Experiences Significant Growth: The skincare packaging sector in Indonesia is witnessing notable growth, with various plastic cosmetic containers catering to diverse packaging needs. The demand for skincare product packaging is rising, intensifying competition among skincare brands. Packaging suppliers are offering various designs to different brands, emphasizing ease of use, convenience, and advanced functionalities.

Plastic emerges as a prominent material in skincare packaging due to its cost-effectiveness, lightweight nature, flexibility, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Plastics, particularly polyethylene (PE) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), are commonly used for manufacturing shatterproof and spill-resistant bottles, jars, tubes, caps, and closures for personal care products. The advent of power-resistant PET bottles has opened up new opportunities in the market.

Brands are increasingly adopting post-consumer recycled PET, aligning with the sustainability trend. Aveda, for instance, uses 100% post-consumer recycled PET in a significant portion of its skincare and hair styling PET bottles and containers, contributing to environmental conservation.

Rise in Adoption of Light-Weight Packaging: The lightweight properties of plastic have been a driving force for its growth in Indonesia’s packaging industry. Compared to glass, plastic is much lighter, reducing transportation trips and environmental impact. Plastic is also more convenient for end consumers due to its lightweight nature, making it easier to carry.

Aluminum beverage cans, while also light, pose a higher risk of damage during transportation compared to plastic bottles. Among various plastic types, PET is considered the most suitable for manufacturing lightweight bottles and containers. PET, a clear, strong, and lightweight plastic, is widely used for packaging food and beverages, especially convenience-sized soft drinks, juices, and water.

As an illustration, Oji Property Enterprise and PT Purinusa Ekapersada, an Asia Pulp and Paper company, have announced a joint venture to establish PT Oji Sinar Mas Packaging, investing USD 35 million in a new converting plant in Indonesia. The facility will produce corrugated cardboard and containers to meet the growing domestic demand.

Competitive Landscape

The increasing demand for plastic packaging in Indonesia has resulted in a moderately concentrated market, with key players such as Amcor, Coveris Holding, Berry Global, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, among others.

Recent Developments:

March 2021: Greiner Packaging expanded its range of sanitizer bottles to meet the growing demand. The new product range includes 16 bottles of varying sizes and shapes with capacities ranging from 100 to 1000 milliliters. Produced using the Injection Stretch Blow Molding (ISBM) process, these bottles are made from up to 100 percent recycled PET.

July 2021: ALPLA announced the consolidation of its developments in biodegradable packaging solutions under its new Blue Circle Packaging brand. Home-compostable coffee capsules were the first product introduced under the new label, certified by TÜV for both Home Compost and Industrial Compost, suitable for disposal in home compost as well as organic waste bins.

