Taiwan’s Foxconn subsidiary faces cyberattack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxsemicon Integrated Technology (FITI Group), a Foxconn subsidiary specializing in semiconductor parts manufacturing equipment, experienced a cyberattack on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

Hackers took over the company’s website and publicly demanded a ransom payment, threatening to release 5TB of client information. The hack also threatened the livelihood of the company's employees and its reputation.

Hacker groups have frequently launched cyberattacks on Taiwan’s listed companies. Most companies resolve the problem privately, keeping details of the attack from the public eye, while others allow hackers to leak customer information on the dark web.



Cyber criminals post ransom on company website. (Foxsemicon website screenshot)

This cyberattack is the first time a company website has been defaced, and there is a public threat of releasing internal information. “For companies that have been attacked, we recommend they do not cooperate with criminals or pay ransom because even if they do, much of the data may still not be able to be recovered,” said Billows Tech CEO Gavin Cheng (鄭加海), per UDN.

Foxsemicon engages in the research and development of key modules for semiconductor automation equipment and front-end process equipment. It is a listed semiconductor company in Taiwan. UDN reported Santa Clara-based Applied Materials is its major client.

The hackers did not disclose their attack method or entry point. To protect against future attacks, Cheng recommended businesses continually back up their information.