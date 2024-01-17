Alexa
1st batch of Taiwan's 1-year military recruits to start training

Defense ministry reinstated 1-year conscription policy in 2022

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 15:26
Recruits take a grenade throwing test. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of one-year compulsory military recruits is set to start training on Jan. 25 following the military’s new policy, per CNA.

The Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND) held a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 16) regarding the new policy. Army Command Headquarters Chief of Staff Chen Chien-yi (陳建義) said that 9,127 men will be recruited, and 7,514 recruits will be divided into northern, central, southern, and eastern regions.

The remaining 1,613 recruits will begin their service in February and March, reporting to the Navy for the naval fleet and Marine Corps, while the Air Force recruits will undergo training with army instructors.

Chen said the new 8-week training course is divided into four stages, gradually strengthening physical fitness, combat skills, and marksmanship through sequential assessments. The training aims to equip conscripts with the ability to “obey orders, identify with the nation, be loyal and patriotic,” and “be capable of receiving task-oriented commands.”

Conscripts who fail the overall assessment will remain in the training unit for an additional week, receive supplementary training, and reevaluate the failed items, Chen added. If they still do not pass the supplementary evaluation, they will not be issued a specialization certificate and cannot claim any professional bonus.

To enhance the nation’s military capabilities, the Taiwanese government reinstated the one-year mandatory military service in December 2022.
