China tells Taiwan to accept '1992 consensus'

Beijing says cross-strait dialogue can only resume under '1992 consensus'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 15:14
Chinese leader Xi Jinping. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Accepting the “1992 consensus” is the only way cross-strait dialogue can resume, China said on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

The “1992 consensus” is the common political foundation for cross-strait dialogue and negotiation, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said, per Liberty Times. It embodies the “one China” principle and allows for communication and dialogue between the two sides, he said. Without it, any dialogue or interaction is impossible.

The framework of the “1992 consensus” would replace confrontation with dialogue, competition with cooperation, and zero-sum with win-win, Chen said. It would also stabilize and sustain cross-strait relations, he added.

The spokesperson criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which won a third term on Jan. 13, for adhering to a “pro-Taiwan independence stance.” He called the party’s position a fundamental obstacle to cross-strait interactions.

Chen warned that if the DPP does not reflect upon itself and rectify its path of independence, it would lead Taiwan down a dangerous path.
Taiwan election
cross-strait dialogue
Taiwan Affairs Office
1992 consensus
DPP

