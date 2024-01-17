Europe Flexible Packaging Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend and Forecast to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Europe Flexible Packaging Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, indicates that the market was valued at USD 47.62 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 71.37 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Europe Flexible Packaging Market stands out as one of the most promising markets due to continuous advancements and innovations in sectors such as agrochemicals, nutraceuticals, beverages, and alcohol. These innovations have led to increased production of innovative flexible packaging materials. However, the complex and time-consuming process of recycling plastic packaging waste, coupled with the need for advanced infrastructure and expertise, poses a significant challenge to market growth.

Manufacturers are responding to industry changes and environmental concerns by developing new and sustainable packaging options. The implementation of new regulatory initiatives and the increasing focus on biodegradable plastics in flexible packaging have driven the adoption of safe and secure sustainable packaging solutions. These solutions aim to reduce material and energy usage during manufacturing, lower transportation costs, and extend product shelf-life, thereby reducing costs and maintaining product integrity. As a result, the Europe Flexible Packaging Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2022-2028).

By Material

Plastics

Paper

Aluminum Foils

Others

By Product Type

Pouches

Bags

Films and Wraps

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Industrial

Others

By Country

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Government support for sustainable packaging is also on the rise, with European governments promoting the use of environmentally friendly packaging to minimize waste. The United Kingdom, for example, has become a global leader in sustainable packaging, investing USD 80 million in initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of harmful plastics. The Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive in Europe aims to prevent trade barriers and mitigate the environmental impact of packaging waste. In response, manufacturers are shifting their strategies towards circularity, leveraging new plastic technologies to develop recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions.

Despite the market’s positive outlook, recycling and environmental concerns related to flexible plastic packaging pose significant challenges. Current estimates suggest that approximately 1 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans annually, with flexible plastic packaging accounting for a large portion of that waste. Addressing this issue and providing reuse value while minimizing waste presents a major hurdle for the flexible plastic packaging industry.

The Europe Flexible Packaging Market is segmented based on application, including Food and Beverages, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetic, Industrial, and Others. Currently, the Food and Beverages segment holds the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increased spending on various food and beverage products, such as bakery and cereal bars, ready-to-cook meals, coffee and hot chocolate sticks, dehydrated and instant food, snack foods, spices, chocolates, and ice cream novelties, is driving market growth in this segment.

Key market players such as Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Mondi Group, and Sealed Air Corporation maintain their leadership positions through investment in research and development, the incorporation of cutting-edge technology, and the release of upgraded products. Strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships are also employed to stay competitive.

To seize the business opportunities in the Europe Flexible Packaging Market, it is recommended to consult with analysts who can provide crucial insights for facilitating business growth. The comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, including growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistical data. It also highlights the factors that drive market forecasts and provides insights into recent technology trends and industry dynamics to assist decision-makers in making strategic choices. Additionally, the report examines the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

