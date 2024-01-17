Axial Spondyloarthritis Market Regional Demand, Industry Scope, Timelines And Challenges Forecast 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Axial Spondyloarthritis Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

In 2021, the global axial spondyloarthritis market was valued at USD 1,910.7 million, and it is projected to reach USD 4,953.6 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The implementation of digital technologies in the healthcare industry is expected to significantly expand the market size during this period.

The market’s growth is driven by increased research and development activities by major players in developing novel therapeutics for axial spondyloarthritis. These include therapies such as anti-janus kinase therapy, anti-interleukin therapy, and anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy. The introduction of tumor necrosis factor inhibitors and interleukin 17 inhibitors has revolutionized drug therapy for the disease. Additionally, the growing number of approved biosimilars is expected to contribute to market growth.

Public awareness of axial spondyloarthritis is increasing, leading to early diagnosis and prevention of the disease. Government healthcare initiatives and awareness campaigns further contribute to public awareness. This heightened awareness and the resulting high demand for drugs used in the treatment of axial spondyloarthritis are expected to drive market growth. The rising prevalence of axial spondyloarthritis among the elderly population also plays a role in market expansion.

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is segmented based on potential pipeline products, including anti-janus kinase therapy, anti-interleukin (IL)-17 therapy, and others. In 2021, the anti-interleukin 17 segment dominated the potential pipeline products category. Drugs such as Cosentyx (secukinumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab) are expected to contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for axial spondyloarthritis globally. This growth is attributed to the region’s large population, including a growing geriatric population. Improved healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries further supports market growth.

The global axial spondyloarthritis market is highly competitive, with many local, regional, and global vendors. Key players in the market include AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Kyowa Kirin Co, Merck & Co, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies, and the launch of improved products.

