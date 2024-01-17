Medication Adherence Market, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity and Challenges, and Forecast 2023-2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Medication Adherence Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

In 2021, the global medication adherence market was valued at USD 2,668.1 million, and it is projected to reach USD 5,562.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cardiovascular segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of application. The prevalence of cardiovascular disorders due to unhealthy lifestyles has led to an increased demand for medication adherence in this segment. Chronic conditions like heart failure and myocardial infarction require long-term therapy adherence to reduce morbidity and mortality. The high frequency of medication non-adherence among cardiac patients has driven the demand for medical adherence devices in this segment, stimulating market growth.

North America dominated the global medication adherence market in 2021. The region’s leadership can be attributed to substantial research and development (R&D) expenditures, increasing healthcare costs, and a higher prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic illnesses accounted for seven out of the top ten leading causes of mortality in the United States in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The aging population in North America is also a contributing factor to market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, driven by changing consumer trends and a rising geriatric population leading to increased cases of chronic illnesses.

The global medication adherence market features many local, regional, and global vendors. Key players in the market include HealthEra, McKesson Corporation, Health Beacon, eLucid mHealth, Tinylogics, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Renesas, Qualcomm Incorporated, Adherence Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, SMRxT Inc, Vaica, Health Window, Seamless MD, Merck KGaA, Datos Ltd, AstraZeneca, Helium Health, Cardinal Health, Catalia Health, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies into their products, and the launch of improved offerings.

