Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2032

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends.

In 2021, the global patient engagement solutions market was valued at USD 16.4 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 32 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

The health management segment accounted for the largest share in terms of application. Rising awareness among patients about the complexity of their disease conditions and their readiness to manage their own health are driving the demand for patient engagement solutions in health management. Patients with chronic diseases are becoming more active in tracking their health, care planning, and optimization, driving healthcare consumerism.

North America dominated the global patient engagement solutions market in 2021, primarily due to the presence of significant players, high acceptance of mHealth and electronic health records (EHR), and increased investment in patient engagement software by market leaders. The region’s growth is also supported by rising awareness and government funding in the healthcare industry. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, driven by increased adoption of healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Factors such as increasing internet and smartphone penetration, a large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in countries like India and China contribute to the region’s growth.

Key players in the market include IBM, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Orion Health, Get Well Network, Athenahealth, Oneview Healthcare, Meditech, IQVIA, Get Real Health, Cognizant, Symphony Care, Harris Healthcare, Kareo, CureMD Healthcare, eClinical Works, Lincor Solutions, AdvancedMD, Well Stack, and others. These players maintain their market dominance through investments in research and development, the integration of advanced technologies, and the launch of improved products.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Component

Software

Service

Hardware

By Delivery Mode

Cloud Based

On Premise

By Application

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

By Therapeutic Area

Chronic Disease

Fitness management

Womans Health Management

This report offers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2021 to 2031, identifying existing opportunities.

Strategic Points in the Table of Contents of the Market:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

6. Global Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

7. North America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

8. Latin America Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

9. Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030

10. Asia Pacific Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

11. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2023-2032

12. Competitive Analysis