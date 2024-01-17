Cold wave with temps below 6 C could arrive in Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted a cold wave, temperatures below 10 C, will arrive this weekend and send plains areas of north Taiwan below 6 C, while snow is likely in northern mountains over 1,000 m.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the west will be chilly on Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning and evening, with the lowest temperature in flat land that morning being 8.3 C in Hsinchu County's Emei Township. Wu said starting Sunday (Jan. 21), temperatures will steadily drop.

Wednesday morning also saw 9.1 C in Miaoli County's Xihu Township, 13.6 C in Taipei's Nangang District, 10.3 C in Nantou County's Zhongliao Township, and 10.4 C in Tainan's Jiali District.

Wu said modeling shows precipitation on Saturday (Jan. 20). Starting from Sunday, a "slowly-advancing cold air mass" will move southward. He said temperatures will drop from Sunday to Thursday (Jan. 25).

Wu said the lowest temperatures on flat terrain in north Taiwan early next week could drop below 6 C. During the cold wave, snowfall is likely in mountains above 1,000 m in the north.

WeatherRisk meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page uploaded a chart showing that temperatures in Taipei's Zhongzheng District will drop on Saturday and by Wednesday (Jan. 24) dip below 6 C. Peng said snow is likely in areas over 2,000 m in the north and northeast and over 3,000 m in central Taiwan.



Chart showing temperature drop from Saturday to Wednesday. (Facebook, WeatherRisk image)