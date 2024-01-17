Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Cold wave with temps below 6 C could arrive in Taiwan over weekend

Snow predicted in mountains over 1,000 m in north Taiwan

  448
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/17 13:11
European model for Jan. 24 (left) and American model for that day. (Facebook, Daniel Wu images)

European model for Jan. 24 (left) and American model for that day. (Facebook, Daniel Wu images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) predicted a cold wave, temperatures below 10 C, will arrive this weekend and send plains areas of north Taiwan below 6 C, while snow is likely in northern mountains over 1,000 m.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the west will be chilly on Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning and evening, with the lowest temperature in flat land that morning being 8.3 C in Hsinchu County's Emei Township. Wu said starting Sunday (Jan. 21), temperatures will steadily drop.

Wednesday morning also saw 9.1 C in Miaoli County's Xihu Township, 13.6 C in Taipei's Nangang District, 10.3 C in Nantou County's Zhongliao Township, and 10.4 C in Tainan's Jiali District.

Wu said modeling shows precipitation on Saturday (Jan. 20). Starting from Sunday, a "slowly-advancing cold air mass" will move southward. He said temperatures will drop from Sunday to Thursday (Jan. 25).

Wu said the lowest temperatures on flat terrain in north Taiwan early next week could drop below 6 C. During the cold wave, snowfall is likely in mountains above 1,000 m in the north.

WeatherRisk meteorologist Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page uploaded a chart showing that temperatures in Taipei's Zhongzheng District will drop on Saturday and by Wednesday (Jan. 24) dip below 6 C. Peng said snow is likely in areas over 2,000 m in the north and northeast and over 3,000 m in central Taiwan.

Cold wave with temps below 6 C could arrive in Taiwan over weekend
Chart showing temperature drop from Saturday to Wednesday. (Facebook, WeatherRisk image)
cold wave
cold air mass
cold front
cold spell
cold snap
cold weather
weekend forecast
snow forecast

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold air mass predicted to arrive in Taiwan over weekend
Cold air mass predicted to arrive in Taiwan over weekend
2024/01/16 12:52
Taiwan issues 17 cold surge advisories, Miaoli hits low of 7.2 C
Taiwan issues 17 cold surge advisories, Miaoli hits low of 7.2 C
2024/01/11 10:14
Temperatures could drop below 8 C in north Taiwan next 2 days
Temperatures could drop below 8 C in north Taiwan next 2 days
2024/01/10 14:56
Cold front to send mercury below 10 C in north Taiwan for 3 days
Cold front to send mercury below 10 C in north Taiwan for 3 days
2024/01/09 16:41
Cold air mass to arrive in north Taiwan midweek
Cold air mass to arrive in north Taiwan midweek
2024/01/08 12:09