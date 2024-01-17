Taiwanese violinist wins tenure at New York Philharmonic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese violinist I-Jung Huang (黃薏蓉) secured a lifelong position at the New York Philharmonic after a rigorous two-week assessment last week, CNA reported.

The 29-year-old’s final assessment took place after the orchestra’s last concert. When Music Director Jaap van Zweden announced the results to her in the conference room after the concert, Huang said she did not react during the moment and felt like she was dreaming.

“When I got home, I couldn’t sleep the entire night,” she said. “I was very happy.”

In an exclusive interview with CNA on Wednesday (Jan. 17), Huang said it is a great affirmation to become a lifelong member of the New York Philharmonic. She said, “The selection process is entirely determined by the members and the music director, making it a tremendous honor for me.”

Huang can now help pick new orchestra members and vote for member representatives.

“The general direction of the orchestra is determined by the orchestra’s board of directors and CEO, but by becoming an orchestra member representative you can contribute your own opinions and ideas to the orchestra,” she said.

A native of Taoyuan, Huang studied with violinist Chinn-Horng Chen (陳沁紅). Later, she attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston for her bachelor’s and graduated with a master’s degree from the Juilliard School in New York. She then joined the New York Philharmonic in September 2022.

Huang recounted the preparation for her two-week assessment, saying she spent many hours practicing in her Manhattan apartment during the Christmas holidays. Now, she is happy that her dream has come true.