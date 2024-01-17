Alexa
Taipei eateries offering winter strawberry treats

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2024/01/17 11:53
BELLINI Pasta Pasta and BELLINI CAFFE launch strawberry-themed desserts. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's merchants are capitalizing on the local love for strawberries, launching an array of strawberry-infused offerings, from desserts to hot pots.

BELLINI Pasta Pasta is offering a "strawberry milkshake," blending fresh seasonal berries with vanilla ice cream and milk for a perfect balance of tangy acidity and smooth sweetness.

BELLINI CAFFE has its "Strawberry Sparkling Wine," featuring seasonal berries nestled in slightly sweet ASTI sparkling wine from Italy's Piemonte region. Micro-bubbles coax out the strawberries' aroma, leading to a gentle, effervescent mouthfeel.

Meanwhile, Bellini Pasta Pasta and MOLINO teamed up to offer a "strawberry frosting chiffon cake," which features chocolate chiffon as the base and is baked with the brand's renowned Belgian and French chocolate recipe. It is topped with creamy, yogurt-infused strawberry whipped cream and fresh berries and is priced at NT$360 (US$ 11).

Named after Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, BELLINI CAFFE's "Strawberry Pavlova" features a meringue base that boasts a crispy exterior and marshmallow-like interior. Baked with fresh egg whites, sugar, and lemon juice, the meringue is crowned with the chef's signature whipped cream, fresh strawberries, and homemade jam.

For a refreshing option, try the Strawberry Mojito Soda from BELLINI CAFFE which blends fresh strawberries, mint leaves, homemade strawberry jam, and lemon slices and costs NT$200.

Alcohol increases risk of over 60 diseases and health conditions.
