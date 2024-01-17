Letter to Editor: Paraguay expresses solidarity with Taiwan as Nauru switches ties to China

Paraguay expressed its solidarity with Taiwan through its embassy in Taipei when Nauru on Monday (Jan. 15) announced it was severing diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

The embassy also reaffirmed its support for the Taiwanese, with whom it shares democratic principles and values. The relationship between the two countries, which began on July 12, 1957, will continue with an even greater level of cooperation.

Paraguay is one of the few countries in the world that recognizes Taiwan as a sovereign nation that has the right to join the international system of nations, as Paraguay has been pushing for in international forums. This is different from other countries in South America.

With Taiwan, we share the same civic values and democratic principles regarding the rule of law, respect for human rights, the sovereignty and independence of peoples, as well as the importance of education as the main source of progress and well-being for a country.

We believe that only freedom and the rule of law can guarantee justice and the well-being of both our peoples. President Santiago Pena, since taking office on Aug. 15, 2023, has reiterated in multiple international forums and interviews his support for Taiwan to join organizations like the U.N. General Assembly and INTERPOL.

The more than 66 years of strategic partnership and development have strengthened the relationship between Paraguay and Taiwan, which despite being separated by geography, are united by the desire for a better well-being for their nations.

In conclusion, I would like to recall the phrase by a former U.S. secretary of state, who once said, “The Foreign Service does nothing but reflect, like a mirror, the thinking of society on (a) particular issue.”

Paraguay is a faithful friend to Taiwan and the history of our relations demonstrates the great appreciation of the Paraguayan people for the Taiwanese.