China chastises Philippines' Marcos for congratulating Taiwan president-elect Lai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China admonished Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. for congratulating Taiwan President-elect ​​Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and summoned the Philippine ambassador in response.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 16), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) said that Marcos' statements "gravely violate" the "one-China" principle and the joint communique that established diplomatic relations between the Philippines and China. She said that Marcos' remarks "seriously go against" Manila's political commitments to Beijing and "blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs."

Mao said Beijing "strongly deplores and firmly opposes" the message and has lodged strong representations to Manila. Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong summoned the Philippine Ambassador to China Jaime Florcruz to "lodge serious demarche and urge the Philippines to present a responsible response to China."

The spokesperson claimed the "Taiwan region" election results cannot alter cross-strait ties and "cannot hold back the prevailing trend that China will and must achieve reunification." She said Beijing would like to make it clear that Manila must refrain from "playing with fire on the Taiwan question," abide by the joint communique between the two countries, cease the "wrong words and deeds" on Taiwan-related matters, and "stop sending any wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

Mao closed by recommending Marcos "read more to develop a proper understanding of the ins and outs of the Taiwan question and come to a right conclusion."

On Monday evening (Jan. 15), Marcos wrote on X that on behalf of the Philippines, "I congratulate President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next President. Marcos' use of the words "Taiwan President" is a first since he took office. Since the Philippines severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1975, it has followed a "one China" policy and it is rare for a Filipino president to congratulate an elected president of Taiwan.

He added that he looks forward to "close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our peoples in the years ahead."

Lai retweeted Marcos' post and thanked him for his message. Lai said he deeply values the "enduring friendship between Taiwan and the Philippines."

He added he too looks forward to "enhancing our economic and people-to-people ties, while championing democracy, peace, and prosperity in the region."