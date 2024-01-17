Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 16) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 17).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one fighter jet and one drone entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Specific information on the types of aircraft was not given.

No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 138 Chinese military aircraft and 71 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND image)