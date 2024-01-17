Blinken says Taiwan election example for world, China's actions counterproductive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken lauded Taiwan's elections as a model for the world and said the measures China has taken against the country in recent years are "counterproductive to their interests."

During a Tuesday (Jan. 16) interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Blinken reiterated that the U.S. congratulates Taiwan's president-elect and its "robust democracy." He emphasized Taiwan's election not only serves as an example for the region but for the entire world.

Concerning cross-strait relations, Blinken said the U.S. and many other countries strongly focus on "peace, stability, no change to the status quo, (and) the peaceful resolution of any differences." He said this is relevant to all the participants at Davos because 50% of global trade passes through the Taiwan Strait daily, Taiwan-manufactured semiconductors are "powering the world in every conceivable way," and any disruption is "bad for everyone."

When asked if China's view that Blinken's congratulatory message to President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) sent a "gravely wrong signal to the 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces," Blinken said he had a meeting in Washington with Liu Jianchao (劉建超), the head of the Chinese Communist Party's international department, one day before the Taiwan elections. During the meeting, Blinken said the U.S. clearly conveyed its position on Taiwan and its relationship with China.

He emphasized that the U.S. has long adhered to its "one-China" policy and that this policy will not change. He said the U.S. is resolute in maintaining the status quo to promote peace and stability.

Blinken said, "China has to make decisions about what it will do and what it won't do," but the actions China has taken in recent years are actually "totally counterproductive to their interests." He said Beijing's attempts to exert pressure on Taiwan through economic, military, and diplomatic means, as well as isolating the country, "has only reinforced" local sentiments against China.

Regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's statement following Blinken's congratulatory message that, "We do not support Taiwan independence," Blinken emphasized that this has been U.S. policy "since as long as I can remember."

He said this policy ensures "to the best of our ability" that peace and stability is maintained in the strait and that "we don't have a status quo that is disrupted in ways that would have repercussions for everyone around the world."