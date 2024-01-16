Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market Outlook 2024 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2032

The “Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Saudi Arabia Warehouse Automation Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Warehouse Automation industry in KSA. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue.

Its market segmentations include by product category and component, by automated technology, by end-user; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends and developments; regulatory framework; porter five forces, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the KSA Warehouse Automation Market expanded at a CAGR of ~$% in between 2016 and 2021 on the basis of revenue generated. The market saw rapid growth owing to emergence as transshipment hub, rising number of logistics players, influx of new investments, Saudi vision 2030 and increasing focus on digitization. KSA Warehouse Automation Market is estimated to grow at a positive CAGR between 2021 and 2026F.

Rapid digitalization, growing adoption of technology for improving efficiency & faster delivery and emergence of advanced technologies have led to the growth of the industry.

The KSA FDI law now allows up to 100 per cent foreign ownership in more than 122 economic activities across 13 sectors including transport and storage.

Key Trends by Market Segments:

By Product Category: Semiautomated warehouses dominated KSA Warehouse Automation market by generating a revenue of ~ Mn in 2021. On the automation level, most of the warehouses in KSA are semi-automated as it helps in achieve efficiency by deploying automation on certain line of operations, including picking, sorting, handling, etc. Also, semiautomated warehouses are much affordable than fully automated warehouses, which require hefty investment on expensive robots & its maintenance. Major retailing giants, such as Amazon, Nahadi, Almarai, among others have highly automated warehousing facilities in KSA.

By Product Component: In 2021, conveyor system/sortation system accumulated the majority of the market share. The deployment of these systems reduces the need for additional warehouse workers, which further reduces spending on labor or reallocate those employees to other critical tasks. While, WMS has been observed to be an essential part of any automated warehouse in KSA to manage operations, including storage, replenishment, picking, etc.

Future Outlook

The KSA Warehouse Automation Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2016-2021 with a CAGR of ~$%, owing to influx of FDI, integration of smart drones, growth in digitization and government initiatives. It is expected that KSA Warehouse Automation market will grow at a CAGR of ~$% for the 2021-2026F forecasted period.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

