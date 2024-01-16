Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market Comprehensive Report 2024 Top Players, and Segmentation Analysis 2032

The “Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Clinical Laboratory Market in Thailand. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The market is segmented by independent laboratory, by payer, by customers, by type of tests, by type of routine tests, by type of esoteric tests, by region, by type of laboratory in private hospitals; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, trends; regulatory framework; industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market – which grew at a CAGR of $% in the period of 2016-2021 – is expected to grow at a CAGR of $% in the forecasted period of 2022F-2026F, owing to the increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases and increasing public awareness.

The market is led by N Health; having the major share of the Clinical Laboratory Market in Thailand. Other players include Pathlab, Thonburi Clinical Labs, Bangkok Medical Labs, Medical Line Lab, Innotech Laboratories and others.

Around $% of medical decisions regarding early disease diagnosis, patient prognosis and treatment selection are based on laboratory diagnostic results.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Payer: Private health insurance makes up the majority of the revenue sources for laboratories. Private health insurance is an option for expats in Thailand who want a larger variety of coverage or are ineligible for public health insurance. One can receive treatment in any public or private hospital in Thailand if they purchase a private insurance plan.

By Type of Routine Test: CBC is the most common routine test performed. The prevalence of numerous infectious diseases is on the rise, which presents a favourable chance for the industry to expand. The need for patient monitoring via blood testing services is growing along with medical tourism. The region’s blood-testing sector has benefited from this.

Future Outlook

The Thailand Clinical Laboratory Market is projected to show a growth of CAGR $% in the forecasted period of 2022F-2026F, owing to the increasing healthcare spending by aging population, expanding healthcare spending by the Government, growth in non-communicable disease and chronic diseases, increasing focus on preventive medicine, rising disposable income resulted in increasing demand for health check-ups, preference for evidence-based treatment and increasing public awareness.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

