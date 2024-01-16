South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market Growth 2024 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2032

The “South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The South Korea E-commerce Logistics Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of E-Commerce Logistics industry in South Korea. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of number of shipments.

Its market segmentations include by delivery period, by volumetric weight, by type of shipment, by delivery area, by mode of shipment, by online sales, by type of company, by type of commerce, by modes of payment, by accepted & returned products, by mode of payment and by product category; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the South Korea E-Commerce Logistics Market – which grew from approximately $ ~$ Bn in 2018 to approximately $ ~$ Bn in 2021 – is forecasted to grow further into $ ~$ Bn opportunity by 2026F, owing to internet penetration, government initiative, time spend on internet and improved logistics.

South Korea has an internet penetration rate of $% in 2021, with $ Mn users.

Government has made other preferential policies such as preferential charge for the use of public facilities by the logistics enterprises.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Delivery Period: In South Korea E-commerce market, most of the logistics company provides quick delivery or same day delivery of orders as it minimizes risk of delays and customer complaints.

By Types of Shipment: Domestic Road transport system is the most effective way to deliver parcels to remote locations, which makes it more imperative.

By Delivery area: Intracity delivery happens within 4-5 hours where mini-vans and bikes are preferred to transport multiple deliveries of orders of multiple customers.

Future Outlook

The South Korea E-Commerce Logistics Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2018-2021, owing to the consistently increasing digitalization process in the country.

In the coming years, higher smartphones penetration rate, better internet connectivity as well as vision 2030 of South Korea will play an important role in increasing the reach of E-commerce last-mile shipments all across the country. It is expected that the growing e-commerce sector will create opportunities in intracity logistics eventually since South Korea has a well-developed transportation system. So, the orders can be delivered easily from one place to another.

