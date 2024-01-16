Incoming legislators talk expanding access to surrogacy in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Incoming legislators and advocacy groups shared opinions on opening up Taiwan’s surrogacy laws on Tuesday (Jan. 16) as the country prepares for its first legislative session after Saturday’s elections.

Legislators elected via the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) lists agreed that laws should be changed to allow more people access to surrogacy, though they disagreed on which groups should receive priority. In Taiwan, eligibility for surrogacy is only open to heterosexual married couples in which one partner is diagnosed as infertile or as having a major hereditary disease, and the other has healthy reproductive cells.

Incoming KMT Legislator Chen Ching-hui (陳菁徽) said she believes single women, lesbian couples, and unmarried heterosexual couples should be granted access to surrogacy first, per UDN. She said after that is achieved, the next stage should involve opening surrogacy to gay couples and others.

Chen noted that the utilization rate of eggs frozen by Taiwanese women is low because of strict reproduction laws that require them to marry a man before they can use them. In November, Taiwan’s health ministry introduced a draft amendment that would potentially allow wider access to surrogacy, but changes have yet to be implemented.

The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights (TAPCPR) issued a press release following Chen’s statement and said that single women and lesbian couples should be prioritized for surrogacy. “Taiwan has already opened up sperm and egg donations for heterosexual couples, so it is reasonable to directly open this to single women and lesbian couples,” the group said.

TAPCPR said that surrogacy for other groups, including gay couples and single people without uteri, would require in-depth involvement from a third party. The group said that for this reason, it believes a more thorough discussion on the issue is needed.

Li Hsuan-ping (黎璿萍) of the Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy Association expressed a similar view to that of TAPCPR. Li said given that it will soon be five years since Taiwan passed the same-sex marriage law, discussions of reproductive rights should no longer focus on sexuality.

Li said that surrogacy should be opened to single women and lesbians first, though any changes should be accompanied by adequate regulation. Issues such as commercialization, protection of personal autonomy, surrogacy agencies, and others should be considered before making any changes, Li said.

Meanwhile, incoming TPP Legislator Chen Chao-tzu (陳昭姿) said she believes heterosexual couples with medical barriers to pregnancy should be given priority.

She said she views surrogacy as a medical issue rather than a social one, and this is why she prioritizes this group. Chen said the second group that should receive priority should be members of the gay community who want to have children, followed by single women. "My bottom line is the legalization of surrogacy for heterosexual couples," Chen said.