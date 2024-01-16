US to help Taiwan conduct maintenance for Patriot missiles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. has agreed to assist Taiwan carry out maintenance for its Patriot missiles, the Taiwan government said on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The missile system technical support service agreement is estimated to cost NT$772.08 million (US$24.51 million) and will last between 2024-2027, CNA reported. Lockheed Martin, the original manufacturer of the missiles, will dispatch personnel to Taiwan for technical maintenance and related guidance to ensure Taiwan's air defense capabilities.

All training will take place in Tucheng District, New Taipei City.

The Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that Taiwan has discussed with the U.S. a deal to purchase Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) missiles. Delivery will be divided in batches between 2025 and 2026.

The PAC-3 MSE is more advanced and has a longer range than Taiwan’s current PAC-3 missiles.