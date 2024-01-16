Mainframe Market Key Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Growth and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Mainframe Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Mainframe Market is valued approximately USD 2278 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Mainframes are data servers intended to process up to 1 trillion web transactions at a daily basis with the greatest levels of reliability and security. Mainframes are used with the large organizations for critical applications that entail high volumes of data processing. These systems are recognized for their substantial amount of storage and processing power. The mainframe software and hardware products are considered ideal for escalating number of transactions and data sets as they have abilities to allocate massive numbers of users and applications to retrieve the same data between each other instantaneously without any intrusion.

The rise in pressure on different businesses to manage a greater volume of data, and variety of transactions due to ongoing trend of digitization and the development of IoT landscape are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. according to the study conducted by World Payment Report in 2018, the non-cash transactions volumes grew at 10.1% in 2016 to 482.6 billion across the world. Similarly, several studies also revealed that most of the retailers says 18 of the top 25 retailers have initiated to host their core business support systems and applications on mainframes.

Major market player included in this report are:

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies

Compuware Corporation

Dell EMC

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Unisys Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Enduring Presence in Enterprise IT: Mainframes continue to play a crucial role in enterprise IT environments, especially in industries such as finance, banking, insurance, and government. They provide reliability, scalability, and security for mission-critical workloads.

Mission-Critical Workloads: Mainframes are known for their ability to handle mission-critical workloads with high reliability and availability. They excel in processing large volumes of transactions, managing databases, and supporting complex business applications.

Scalability and Performance: Mainframes offer scalable processing power and exceptional performance. This makes them suitable for handling large-scale and resource-intensive computing tasks, ensuring efficient and high-throughput operations.

Data Security and Compliance: Mainframes are renowned for their robust security features. They provide a secure computing environment, supporting encryption, access controls, and audit capabilities. This is crucial for industries with stringent data security and compliance requirements.

Integration with Modern Technologies: Mainframes have evolved to integrate with modern technologies. They often serve as a foundation for hybrid IT architectures, supporting integration with cloud services, containers, and microservices to meet evolving business demands.

Legacy System Modernization: Many organizations are investing in modernization efforts for their legacy mainframe systems. This includes adopting modern user interfaces, updating applications, and integrating mainframes with newer technologies to extend their lifespan.

Cost-Effective Processing Power: Despite the perception of mainframes as expensive, their cost-effectiveness in processing large volumes of transactions is a key highlight. The total cost of ownership (TCO) is often competitive when considering the performance and reliability they offer.

Virtualization and Partitioning: Mainframes utilize virtualization and partitioning technologies to efficiently allocate resources. This allows organizations to run multiple workloads simultaneously on a single mainframe, optimizing resource utilization and improving efficiency.

High Availability and Fault Tolerance: Mainframes are designed for high availability and fault tolerance. Redundancy features, such as dual processors, mirrored storage, and failover mechanisms, ensure continuous operations and minimize the risk of downtime.

Role in Digital Transformation: Mainframes play a role in digital transformation initiatives. They serve as a stable platform for modernization efforts, enabling organizations to leverage existing investments while adopting new technologies and architectures.

Skills and Workforce Challenges: The mainframe market faces challenges related to a shortage of skilled professionals. As experienced mainframe experts retire, organizations are focusing on training and attracting new talent to manage and maintain these critical systems.

Hybrid IT and Multi-Cloud Integration: Mainframes are integrated into hybrid IT architectures, allowing seamless interaction with on-premises and cloud-based resources. This integration supports multi-cloud strategies, enabling organizations to leverage cloud services while retaining mainframe capabilities.

AI and Analytics on Mainframes: Mainframes are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics capabilities. This allows organizations to derive insights from the vast amounts of data processed by mainframes, contributing to data-driven decision-making.

Environmental Sustainability: Organizations are exploring the environmental sustainability of mainframes. Modern mainframes are designed for energy efficiency, contributing to reduced power consumption and a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional data centers.

Vendor Innovation and Competition: Mainframe vendors continue to innovate, introducing new hardware and software capabilities. The market remains competitive, with vendors focusing on enhancing performance, security, and integration capabilities to meet evolving customer needs.



For the latest and most detailed insights, it is recommended to refer to recent market reports, industry analyses, and updates from reputable sources specializing in mainframe technologies and enterprise computing.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Z Systems

GS Series

Others

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Travel & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

