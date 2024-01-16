5G Infrastructure Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ 5G Infrastructure Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

5G Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 9.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. 5G Infrastructure comprises of macro- and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, the network functions on a software as opposed to the traditional network that functions on a hardware. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, as opposed to other traditional networking technologies, under small transmitters that consume less power. The surging demand from various applications such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive, along with continuously evolving Internet of Things market drivers the market for 5G infrastructure.

As these devices specially machines and robots require high speed data to operate which propels the market for 5G. Moreover, rising government investments for the establishment of the infrastructure that supports 5G aids the market growth. The European Commission has established a Public Private Partnership on 5G in the year 2013 which would be in operation by the end of 2025 . The European commission has announced a public finding amounting to around EUR 700 million via Horizon 2020 programme to completely support this activity. The European union member countries are set to enhance this investment by 5 times which would reach to around EUR 3 billion by the end of 2025. Owing to these investment announcements by the governments companies have started integrating 5G support in their products such as Smart phones. Thus driving the market towards growth. However, after the COVID-19 Pandemic the 5G infrastructure market is projected to witness a decline in the market. As the shutdown of the production facilities will negatively impact the production and sales of the 5G smart phones and other devices. As smartphone production has halted temporarily; the smartphone shipment witnessed a decline with a 35% decline in January and another 55% in February 2020.

Major market player included in this report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Global Deployment and Expansion: The 5G infrastructure market has seen widespread deployment and expansion globally. Telecommunication operators and service providers are investing heavily in building and upgrading 5G networks to meet the increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency connectivity.

Increased Data Speeds and Low Latency: One of the primary advantages of 5G infrastructure is the significant increase in data speeds and reduction in latency compared to previous generations. This enables faster data transfer, improved network responsiveness, and support for emerging applications like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Use Cases in Industry Verticals: 5G is being adopted across various industry verticals beyond traditional telecommunications. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities are exploring and implementing 5G for applications such as industrial automation, remote healthcare, connected vehicles, and IoT solutions.

Edge Computing Integration: Edge computing is becoming integral to 5G infrastructure. By bringing computing resources closer to the network edge, 5G networks can support low-latency applications and improve the efficiency of data processing for real-time use cases.

Massive MIMO and Beamforming Technologies: Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and beamforming technologies are key features of 5G infrastructure. These technologies enhance network capacity, improve spectral efficiency, and support the simultaneous connection of multiple devices.

Network Slicing for Customization: 5G introduces network slicing, allowing operators to create virtualized, customized network segments tailored to specific use cases. This enables efficient resource allocation and meets the diverse connectivity needs of different applications and industries.

Small Cell Deployment: The deployment of small cells is a key strategy in 5G infrastructure. Small cells, including femtocells and picocells, help enhance coverage, capacity, and network performance in densely populated areas and urban environments.

Private 5G Networks: Private 5G networks are gaining traction, particularly in industrial settings. Enterprises deploy private 5G networks to meet their specific connectivity requirements, improve operational efficiency, and enable innovative applications within their premises.

Integration with IoT and Industry 4.0: 5G infrastructure plays a crucial role in supporting the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives. It provides the connectivity foundation for a massive number of IoT devices and facilitates the implementation of smart manufacturing processes.

Open RAN (O-RAN) Architecture: Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architecture is emerging as a trend in 5G infrastructure. O-RAN promotes interoperability and flexibility by disaggregating network components, allowing for multi-vendor deployments and reducing dependency on a single vendor.

Spectrum Auctions and Allocation: Governments and regulatory bodies are conducting spectrum auctions to allocate frequencies for 5G services. Spectrum availability and allocation impact the speed and coverage of 5G networks, and regulatory decisions influence the market dynamics.

Cybersecurity Concerns: As 5G infrastructure becomes more prevalent, cybersecurity concerns have risen. Securing the 5G ecosystem, including the network, devices, and applications, is a critical focus area for industry stakeholders to prevent potential threats and attacks.

Network Densification and HetNets: Network densification involves increasing the number of cell sites to enhance network capacity. Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) combine different cell types, including macrocells and small cells, to optimize coverage and capacity in diverse environments.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaboration between telecommunications operators, equipment manufacturers, and technology providers is common in the 5G infrastructure market. Partnerships aim to accelerate network deployments, drive innovation, and address technical challenges.

5G Standalone (5G SA) Networks: The transition to 5G Standalone (5G SA) networks is underway. 5G SA networks offer a fully cloud-native architecture, providing enhanced capabilities for network slicing, low-latency communication, and efficient deployment of 5G services.



For the latest and most detailed insights, it is recommended to refer to recent market reports, industry analyses, and updates from reputable sources specializing in 5G infrastructure and telecommunications technology.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

By Core Network Technology Type:

SDN

NFV

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

